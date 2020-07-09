Alderman Matt Whitcomb said he’s curious to find out what a full day looks like as mayor.
“That’s one of those things you don’t know until you know,” he said.
Whitcomb will find out later this month.
Mayor David Allaire announced Monday that he had been undergoing treatment for esophageal cancer, and he was going in for surgery at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire, on July 23.
Allaire said he expects to need at least three weeks to recover, during which he will be absent from City Hall. When the mayor is out of town or otherwise incapacitated, the charter calls for the president of the Board of Aldermen to step in as acting mayor.
Enter, Whitcomb.
“Initially I went ‘Oh, God,’” Whitcomb said. “Since that’s happened, I feel OK about it. I have good relationships with department heads. I can rely on them. I have a good handle on what’s going on.”
Before he was mayor, Allaire spent time as president of the Board of Aldermen and had to step in as acting mayor for a week or so at a time. He said he successfully juggled it with his day job.
“It was more of a check-in once a day, make sure everything’s going all right, seeing if anything needs to be signed,” he said.
Whitcomb’s day job is as an administrator at, coincidentally, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center. He said he’s been working with his leadership team at the hospital and the situation is made somewhat easier by the fact that he regularly works from home.
“Probably, the days I’m at home, I’ll be setting up out of the mayor’s office,” he said.
Whitcomb said his bosses have agreed to make any temporary accommodations he needs.
“For whatever time I’m stepping in as mayor, my priority is the city of Rutland,” he said.
Whitcomb said if he can essentially do the job part-time, it could raise the question of whether the city needs a full-time mayor.
“I keep telling myself it’s unfair to ask that until I’m fully doing it,” he said. “There’s a big component of being the mayor that’s about visibility and connecting people.”
For instance, Whitcomb said, while it’s important for the mayor to be at Project VISION meetings, he’s not sure it’s as important for an acting mayor to be there.
On the other hand, Whitcomb said he expects to learn more about the nuts and bolts of coordinating between branches of the city, as well as with other municipalities and the state.
Allaire said his days are largely taken up by meetings with department heads, usually one-on-one. Wednesday of this week, he noted, he had a board of finance meeting — that’s where the city pays its bills — and on Thursday he was scheduled for a three-hour negotiating session over the union contract for the fire department.
“The day-to-day can be very different,” he said.
Then, of course, there’s the unexpected.
After an incident like the police shooting in the city this week, Allaire said, it can fall to the mayor to make sure traffic remains running smoothly and city services go undisrupted. In a natural disaster, he said, the mayor will also need to be interacting with the media.
“I feel very confident in the way our forefathers have structured the chain of command,” Allaire said. “I don’t see this as a whole lot different from when the mayor has gone on a two-week vacation.”
