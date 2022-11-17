Alderman Matt Whitcomb is the third member of the Board of Aldermen to resign this year.
Whitcomb, whose resignation was submitted on Thursday and is effective at the end of the Jan. 2 meeting, said he decided his new job as director of ambulatory care at New London Hospital in New Hampshire was incompatible with his duties to the board.
“The job itself is pretty substantial,” he said. “I’m going to be focused on specialist and non-inpatient services, as well as primary care. Being honest with myself and what’s important in my life, I don’t want to sacrifice time with my wife and the kids. Something had to go.”
Whitcomb, who served on the board while commuting to a job at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire, before leaving that post for a position with the Springfield-based North Star Health, said he has no plans to leave the city.
“At some point, I might reassess that, but for the time-being I’ll do the commute,” he said. “It’s not significantly different from what I used to do at Dartmouth.”
Whitcomb was elected to the board in 2018 and served two terms as board president, from 2020 to 2022. That tenure saw him serving as acting mayor for several weeks in 2020 while Mayor David Allaire recovered from cancer surgery.
“I’m terribly sorry to see him leave,” the mayor said. “He was a valuable member of the board, one of the workers on the board, one of the leaders. Though he and I had our agreements and disagreements, I respected him.”
Whitcomb’s announcement comes a week after the resignation of Alderman Chris Ettori, who also listed a need to spend time with his family as the reason for his resignation. Allaire said he will announce his nominee to replace Ettori at next week’s Board of Aldermen meeting, but added that he did not know whether he would try to fill Whitcomb’s seat ahead of Town Meeting Day in March.
“I’m leaning toward leaving it vacant,” he said. “Even if I got somebody through the process before he left, there would be three meetings before the election.”
However, Allaire said he was considering some of the people who had approached him about Ettori’s seat.
“I want to give them their due,” he said.
Whitcomb said he would not mind making a return to city politics.
“I would certainly leave the door open, but if I’m doing it, I want to make sure I can give 100%,” he said. “This new job starts Jan. 9, so I can give 100% through Jan. 2.”
