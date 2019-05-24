DANBY — After a brief hiatus, a local landmark is back in business, offering ethanol-free gas and lots of meat on its subs.
M. White’s Fuel Stop, 1003 Route 7, opened Monday, said Martin White, its new owner. Formerly White’s Fuel Stop, it was started in 1999 by the late Lawrence White Jr.
“Bobby Davis owned it, it was a little repair shop before that,” said Larry White, Martin’s son, and the business’ manager. “Gramp put the tanks in the ground and got the gas station going.”
Lawrence White died in 2015, Martin said in an interview on Friday. Lawrence’s estate controlled the business for a time, closing it in July 2018. Martin said he was on the fence about reopening it, but decided to take the chance.
“I kinda ended up with it as part of my inheritance,” said Martin. “We’ve never done this part of the whole thing, we just worked here.”
Martin, 60, has been a logger for 45 years.
“All I’ve ever done is logging. I’m still doing it. I’ve got four pieces of equipment just up the road here,” he said. “Waiting for the land to dry out enough so we can go logging.”
Larry, on the other hand, has worked at the fuel stop since 2000, his only break coming when the store closed for nine months.
“Most days have been pretty good, but it’s nothing like it was before it closed,” Larry said.
“The regulars are starting to come back in.”
Larry has help from his mother, Linda, and wife, Kim.
“We put half a pound of meat on a large sub, a measured half a pound,” he said. “That might help people realize how good the quality is.”
The shop is now offering a few new products in the deli, like fries, onion rings, chicken wings and chicken tenders. Larry said the station is also selling ethanol-free gas.
“We sell ethanol-free gas, 90 octane, which is the super,” he said. “A lot of people don’t know we do that, still.”
It’s good news for people with small engines, such as chainsaws, lawnmowers and boats. Larry said the added ethanol can be a problem for small engines.
“You put the ethanol in, let’s say a chainsaw, and you leave it for let’s say six to eight months, the ethanol part will start to separate and then it’ll go in your carburetor, and it gums up your carburetor,” he said.
Larry said getting the business back into shape took some time and effort, and the family looked to local contractors for help. Donald Nichols did the carpentry work, Bill Beauregard was the electrician, and Dave Aubrey handled the plumbing.
The shop’s hours are 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday.
