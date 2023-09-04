WHITINGHAM – A Whitingham man is facing two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the fatal shootings of a mother and son that he was living with, Vermont State Police said Saturday.

Christopher Ellis, 54, was arrested while driving a truck stolen from one of the victims, police said. Court records show Ellis has an extensive felony criminal record.

