As the pandemic seemed to be ending, Lyle Jepson said there was a strong urge to shout “whoopie!”
The executive director of Community and Economic Development of the Rutland Region offered that feeling this week as the origin of Rutland’s first Whoopie Pie Festival, which starts at noon Saturday and concludes with fireworks at 9:30 p.m. However, he said it also had an origin, like many other things in the city, with retired Green Mountain Power executive Steve Costello.
“I don’t know if he attended one, but he saw the excitement in Maine for a whoopie pie festival and how it brought the community together,” Jepson said.
The event originally was planned for last summer, but pushed back as COVID-19 infection rates began to climb again. Now restrictions largely have been lifted and events, like the “Newly”wed Game, at the Paramount Theatre Saturday night, have resumed.
The festival will feature a range of entertainment, including a magician, a juggler, face-painting, music and a troupe of acrobats.
“They will be stacking chairs so high and climbing up on them that you’ll close your eyes,” Jepson said.
Five dollars buys five tickets for sampling whoopie pies from a dozen vendors, and Jepson said what they believe will be the largest whoopie pie in the state will be presented and weighed.
The Parade of Heroes, honoring front-line workers for their service during the pandemic, is scheduled to step off from Grace Congregational Church at 4:30 p.m. and proceed down to the end of Center Street.
“We’re going to have marchers from several different companies, some light vehicles, a couple of police cars, that type of thing,” Jepson said. “It basically is a people parade, about the people who helped all of us through the pandemic — and they continue to help us through the pandemic.”
Organizer Chrispin White said the health care sector was well represented.
“We’re trying to see if we can get a lot of excitement along the parade route, as well, so we’re trying to get the high school students down there to help with that.
Jepson said there also will be brief remarks from people, including former Vermont Commissioner of Financial Regulation Mike Pieciak, who played a central role in the state’s pandemic response, as well as Mayor David Allaire.
“I think it’s important for the community to look back at all the folks who stood up, first responders and all the workers who went to work every day — nurses, teachers, DPW employees,” Allaire said. “I’m looking forward to a long day, a fun day.”
