Fans of macaroni and cheese should prepare themselves for this Saturday, when the Rotary Club of Rutland will host its first Mac and Cheese Cook-off and to-go fundraiser.
The event is set from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Trinity Church, at 85 West St. in Rutland City.
Will Gormly, fundraising chair for the Rotary Club, said Tuesday that proceeds from the event will go to the club for service projects and to Companions in Wholeness, a church group that provides breakfast and lunch meals for people in the area.
“We did a cemetery clean-up recently, we’ve cleaned up the Vermont Farmers Food Center, we’ve donated money to the (Everyone) Eats program,” said Gormly.
This will be the Rotary’s first mac ’n’ cheese cook-off. Gormly said if it goes well, there might be another, but we’ll have to see.
He credits Keri Franzoni, a Rotary member and Rutland Herald employee, with planning the event.
“We’re hoping for a good turnout,” he said. “It’s the same day as the Pride Festival so we’re hoping we get some spillover traffic from that. Aside from the tasting we’re also selling to-go mac ’n’ cheese kits, and the proceeds from those kits are all going to the Companions in Wholeness. Folks can buy them both at the event and online at our website.”
Gormly is among those entering the contest. He says he’s going to try and stand out with a Creole-style mac ’n’ cheese dish that’s something between traditional mac ’n’ cheese and jambalaya.
“As far as the competitors go, it’s an eclectic mix of both restaurants and mac ’n’ cheese enthusiasts,” he said. “We’ve got a couple local restaurants who want to throw their hat into the ring with their best version of mac ’n’ cheese, and we’ve got some private cooks who think they’ve got what it takes.” The goal is to have about 20 entrants. Among them will be: The Mad Rose, Taco Fresco, Sanctuary on Center, West Street Grille, Paisano’s Italian Kitchen, Marble Valley Catering, Thrive Center Team, The Pines at Rutland, Will Gormly, Jennifer Guevin, Chris Keyser, Sam Stephens and others.
The public can sample some and vote for the People’s Choice Award. For $5 they can sample three, and for $25 can sample them all.
Judging the contest will be Randal Smathers, Rutland Free Library director, and Rutland Herald reporter Gordon Dritschilo, Heather Starsynski, NeighborWorks of Western Vermont executive director and Teri Corsones, Vermont State Court Administrator.
Smathers said the key to winning his favor is in the cheese.
“I’m not fussy about my mac, but I sure do like good Vermont cheese,” he said.
In a previous life, Smathers spent 10 years in commercial kitchens and has seen a thing or two when it comes to mac ’n’ cheese, he said. Peas and ham he’s seen added in, he’s even seen some people put lobster into their dishes. He considers ketchup on mac ’n’ cheese to be a sin.