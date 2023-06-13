Fans of macaroni and cheese should prepare themselves for this Saturday, when the Rotary Club of Rutland will host its first Mac and Cheese Cook-off and to-go fundraiser.

The event is set from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Trinity Church, at 85 West St. in Rutland City.

keith.whitcomb@rutlandherald.com

