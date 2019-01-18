BURLINGTON — The line of people affected by the partial government shutdown may be growing longer by the day, but nearly 13,000 Vermonters who are enrolled in a program that provides federally funded food benefits and health services aren’t in it yet.
According to the state Health Department, Vermont’s funding for the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children is assured through the end of March.
WIC food benefits will be issued for February and March and participants can continue to use their WIC benefits as usual, Health Commissioner Mark Levine said.
“We want our WIC families to know that we and our services are still here for them,” Levine said, emphasizing the importance of the program.
“We have been working with our 8,000 WIC families and our partners throughout the state, especially grocers, to spread the word that WIC is open,” Levine said.
“We especially want to encourage anyone who may now be eligible for benefits as a result of the shutdown, to contact their local health office so we can get them set up with services,” he added.
WIC will use Facebook and the WICShopper App to provide regular updates for the families it serves.
Among other things, WIC provides access to healthy foods, nutrition education, and breastfeeding support to income-eligible pregnant women, infants and children younger than 5 years old, as well as their families and caregivers.
For information about WIC in Vermont and to apply, visit healthvermont.gov/wic, or contact your local health office (healthvermont.gov/local) between 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
