CLARENDON — A recount in the Select Board race between incumbent Rick Wilbur and challenger Arthur Menard will be held Sunday at 2 p.m., according to Town Clerk Gloria Menard.
Gloria Menard, who is married to Arthur Menard, said Wilbur requested the recount on Wednesday. By law, she had between two and five days from receipt of the letter to conduct the recount.
The race was for a three-year seat. Town Meeting Day results showed Menard with 196 votes to Wilbur’s 187, a difference of nine votes.
— Staff report
