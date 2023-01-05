Chris Sabataso said he and his fiancée woke to a terrifying crash and then found themselves covered with broken glass.
Sabataso’s home was one of three that had rocks thrown through windows by Wednesday night, according to police. Chief Brian Kilcullen said no witnesses to the rock-throwings have come forward, and police have not found any useful video footage.
No suspects have been identified.
Kilcullen said the first call came from Elm Street at 8:45 p.m., the second from Adams Street at around 9:17 p.m. and the third from Pearl Street at 9:31 p.m. He said anyone with information on the incidents is asked to call Rutland City Police at 802-773-1816.
Sabataso, who lives on Pearl Street, said he, his fiancée and his dogs were all asleep on their living room couch when they woke to a loud noise.
“We didn’t know they were rocks at first,” he said. “We thought someone had shot our windows. It was so loud, our neighbors said they thought it was gunshots.”
Sabataso said a bay window in his living room and one in his kitchen were broken by rocks the size of baseballs.
“They weren’t from our yard or anything, so I don’t know where they got them,” he said. “We had a friend on Elm Street, he had a hunk of road asphalt thrown through his window.”
Sabataso said he felt lucky they weren’t hurt.
“We had glass sticking out of our floor, glass sticking out of our coffee table,” he said.
Sabataso said when he called police, the dispatcher said they had had several similar calls in the past hour.
“As bad as that sounds, it made us feel a little better because in the first few minutes, we didn’t know if we were being targeted or someone was breaking into our house,” he said.
