The Rutland City School Board has four new commissioners, but who they are was unclear as of late Tuesday evening.
According to City Clerk Henry Heck, the city ran out of ballots due to high voter turnout requiring additional ballots that needed to be hand counted. Results were not available by press time.
The race for school commissioner was a competitive one this year, with 10 candidates — Karen Bossi, Courtney Collins, Sara Atkins Doenges, Heather Hauke, Kam Johnston, Marisa Kiefaber, Cynthia Laskevich, Marybeth Lennox-Levins, Bob Pearo Jr. and Dave Searles — vying for four open seats.
Bossi, Hauke, Laskevich and Pearo ran on a slate calling itself “Rutland Parents 4 All Students”
The Rutland Parents slate — which grew out of the community that rallied around efforts to reinstate the “Raider” name and arrowhead logo — ran on a platform of, among other issues, addressing bullying and violence in schools and making the board more accessible and accountable to parents and guardians.
Collins, Atkins Doenges, Kiefaber and Lennox-Levins ran on a slate put forward by the local political group Rutland Forward, which campaigned on supporting teachers, addressing safety and mental health in schools, and helping students recover from the pandemic.
With no incumbents seeking reelection, the new commissioners will bring with them a wave of fresh voices and ideas to a board, which has been rocked by controversy and division in recent months.
The tension among current commissioners has stemmed from the board vote to retire the Raider name and logo in late 2020 and replace it with “Ravens” in February of last year.
The move proved divisive among Rutlanders, however, who elected a slate of pro-Raider candidates to the board last Town Meeting Day, putting the Raider name back on the table.
After months of procedural wrangling, confusion and acrimony, commissioners finally reinstated the former name and logo in January.
Several of this year’s candidates cited the mascot drama as their impetus for running, arguing commissioners spent too much time on the issue when they should have been focusing on other more pressing matters, like pandemic recovery, student behavior and academic performance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.