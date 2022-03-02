Alderman Matthew Whitcomb said Tuesday’s results were a vote of confidence.
“I think people said they like the direction the city’s moved in,” he said. “COVID’s been this dark cloud that’s hanging over us, but we’ve come together.”
Whitcomb not only won a third term in the Board of Aldermen Tuesday but was the top vote-getter — a new experience for him after finishing fourth in 2018 and fifth in 2020.
Whitcomb led the field with 1,846 votes. He was followed by freshman board member Michael Talbott with 1,773 and Sharon Davis, the longest-serving board member, with 1,625. Newcomer Anna Tadio’s 1,570 gave her a fourth-place finish and a seat on the board. Tadio said she would have been happy with a fifth-place finish and was thrilled to do so well.
“I feel like the city is excited to work with me,” she said. “I’m very excited to work with Michael Talbott and Matt Whitcomb. ... I’m really humbled by Rutland’s vote turnout for me.”
Chris Ettori rejoined the board, coming in fifth with 1,463. Ettori had served three terms before vacating his seat last year to run for mayor.
It was the third year in a row city voters rejected an incumbent, something that had not happened in more than a decade prior to 2020. Board member Sam Gorruso lost his reelection bid, coming in sixth with 1,288 votes. Gorruso had served in the 1990s and rejoined the board in 2020. He had been suffering health issues in the last year, and said cluster headaches had kept him from a number of committee meetings.
“I didn’t think I’d get kicked out,” he said. “Being sick, I wasn’t out as much as I wanted to be, didn’t get as many signs out, didn’t shake as many hands. The other side is the younger party is doing a pretty good job. ... The tide is turning younger in this town. People want new fresh blood.”
Ettori said he wasn’t sure if he believed a generational shift was happening, but that the city was definitely changing.
“There’s a shift of energy,” he said. “There’s a sense that things can be accomplished through city government where that wasn’t the feeling before. There’s a momentum of some sort.”
Perennial candidate Kam Johnston finished last with 444 votes.
Other final tallies that had not been available when the Rutland Herald went to press Tuesday night were released Wednesday. The city budget was approved by a vote of 2,038 to 781 and the school budget by 1,665 to 1,187. A referendum on retail cannabis sales was approved 1,718 to 1,147.
City Clerk Henry Heck said 2,933 total votes were cast on a checklist of 11,547, a turnout of roughly 25 percent. The city ran out of ballots — Heck said he had ordered 3,000 and that roughly 100 absentee ballots were not returned.
