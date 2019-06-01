BOLTON – Authorities have recovered the body of an 18-year-old Winooski man who drowned while fishing with his family in the Winooski river on Saturday.
Although details were limited, state police confirmed late Saturday afternoon that the body of Padam Tiwari was recovered from the river. Tiwari, they said, had been fishing with family members near a suspended foot bridge off Duxbury Road at the time of the incident.
Police, who responded to a report of a possible drowning shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Saturday did not elaborate.
Police were on the scene for most of the afternoon and Duxbury Road was limited to one lane of traffic for about three-and-half hours to accommodate emergency personnel from Bolton, Richmond and Colchester Technical Rescue.
Police said their investigation is ongoing and additional information would be released at a later time.
