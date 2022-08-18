Vermont Farmers Market moves to Franklin Center
The Vermont Farmers Market announced Thursday it will relocate to the Franklin Conference Center at Howe Center in Rutland City for its upcoming winter season.

 JIM SABATASO / Staff Photo

The Vermont Farmers Market will spend winter in the Franklin Conference Center.

“I’m breathing a lot easier,” said VFM President Paul Horton on Thursday, as he announced the new temporary home of the winter market. “We all are. We know where the farmers market is going to be for the next 14 months. That type of security is something we haven’t enjoyed in a while.”

