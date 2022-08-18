The Vermont Farmers Market will spend winter in the Franklin Conference Center.
“I’m breathing a lot easier,” said VFM President Paul Horton on Thursday, as he announced the new temporary home of the winter market. “We all are. We know where the farmers market is going to be for the next 14 months. That type of security is something we haven’t enjoyed in a while.”
The market was displaced in January when the state ordered the Vermont Farmers Food Center, which has hosted the winter market since 2012, to close the Farmers Hall building as a consequence of air contamination. The market relocated to the Cortina Inn — formerly the Holiday Inn — but Horton said that was not a viable long-term solution, and the VFFC announced earlier this month that the cleanup would not be done in time for the winter market to reopen in November.
“I think it’s going to give us a few more spots,” Horton said of the conference center, in the Howe Scale complex. “It’s a nice space. I think it’s going to be good for us.”
Horton said they will be able to increase from 55 to 60 spots — some vendors take up multiple spots — and there is ample parking in the lot in front of the center facing Strongs Avenue. He also said the location is roughly the same distance from the heart of downtown as VFFC’s West Street compound.
That last factor is particularly welcome news to city officials, some of whom expressed displeasure that the market had moved to a Rutland Town location last winter instead of finding another spot inside the city.
“I am extremely pleased,” Mayor David Allaire said. “They knew we wanted them to find a place in the city. I think it’s going to work out well for them. I am pleased, and I know the Board of Aldermen is, as well.”
The VFFC’s problems began with the discovery that trichloroethylene (TCE), a contaminant in the soil under the building, was getting into the air at dangerous levels. The organization’s leadership expected to be able to complete the cleanup by November, but subsequent testing found “underground masses” that could be old fuel storage tanks, complicating and delaying that process.
