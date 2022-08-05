The winter farmers’ market will be somewhere in the city, organizers said Friday.
The Vermont Farmers Food Center announced Thursday that complications with the cleanup of old contaminants at the site have pushed the reopening of Farmers Hall beyond Nov. 1. This means the Vermont Farmers Market will need to find a new home for the winter. Friday, VFM President Paul Horton said the organization had not been expecting the cleanup to be done in time and had already started on contingency plans.
“It’s a complex situation there that’s beyond the control of any individual,” Horton said. “This sort of thing is going to produce unintended consequences. Anyone who predicts when the building will be open does not get the complexity of this.”
The state closed the Farmers Hall building in VFFC’s West Street compound in January because of the presence of trichloroethelene (TCE), a known carcinogen, in the air. The substance was initially found in soil beneath the building.
Thursday, VFFC announced that additional testing at the site as part of a planned expansion found “underground masses” suspected of being buried fuel tanks, complicating the cleanup timeline.
VFFC Executive Director Heidi Lynch has referred questions about technical aspects of the situation to Ed Bove at the Rutland Regional Planning Commission, who has not responded to inquiries.
When the building was closed earlier this year, the market found temporary quarters at the Cortina Inn in Rutland Town. However, Horton said that location was not viable for a longer period. City officials have said they want to see the market return to within the city limits and Horton said Friday he could at least promise that much, but that he was not ready to say more.
“We won’t know for a week or so, maybe two at the most,” he said. “We plan to be in the city. That’s our expectation. ... Our farmers’ market — we’ve been knocked down, but we’re not knocked out. We’ll be back in business.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.