The winter farmers’ market will be somewhere in the city, organizers said Friday.

The Vermont Farmers Food Center announced Thursday that complications with the cleanup of old contaminants at the site have pushed the reopening of Farmers Hall beyond Nov. 1. This means the Vermont Farmers Market will need to find a new home for the winter. Friday, VFM President Paul Horton said the organization had not been expecting the cleanup to be done in time and had already started on contingency plans.

gordon.dritschilo@rutlandherald.com

City Reporter

Gordon has been a reporter for the Rutland Herald for nearly 20 years. A Castleton State College graduate, he's covered beats from the West county to the city, cops and courts and everything in between.

