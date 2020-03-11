KILLINGTON — Special Olympics Vermont has canceled the upcoming Winter Games at Killington Ski Resort due to coronavirus concerns.
The Winter Games were scheduled for March 22 through March 24. This includes the Unified Champion Schools Snowshoe Tournament, which was scheduled for March 25.
Special Olympics Vermont also announced the Southern Vermont Penguin Plunge at Bromley Mountain will be reconfigured to allow for virtual participation. More information will be released.
“The health and safety of our athletes, and of the entire Special Olympics Vermont community is paramount and cannot be compromised,” said Missy Siner Shea, president and chief executive officer of Special Olympics Vermont, in a release. “It is very unfortunate that, in an abundance of caution, we must cancel events that we greatly look forward to each year.”
The Vermont organization said this was done on advice from Special Olympics International.
