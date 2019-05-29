KILLINGTON — This weekend will be the last for the skiing and snowboarding season at Killington Resort.
The company announced on Wednesday that Sunday will mark the end of the 2018-19 winter season, claiming Killington Mountain can boast the longest ski season in eastern North America.
The last two times skiing and snowboarding extended into June at Killington was in 2017 and 2002.
The Superstar Express Quad will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting Friday. Lift tickets are $30 for all ages. The first 500 on Superstar Express on Saturday will get a commemorative t-shirt. Also on Saturday, the Roaring Brook Umbrella Bar will be open with live music, and free Ben and Jerry’s ice cream for 500 people starting at 3 p.m.
“When lift operations conclude on Sunday, we will have offered 211 days of skiing and riding here at Killington,” said Mike Solimano, president and general manager of Killington, in a statement. “I’m thankful to the entire Killington team for providing such an outstanding season to our dedicated season pass holders and guests. We can’t wait to see everyone for one last weekend of skiing and tailgating, and look forward to serving up an adventure-filled summer.”
