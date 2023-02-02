Winterfest is back.
After a two-year hiatus, the event is scheduled to resume Feb. 17 and run through Feb. 25.
Though it’s not part of Winterfest, the Vermont State Fair’s annual Snowmobile Festival fits right in, taking place Feb. 18.
“We have done it even through COVID because we were able to be outside and be socially distant,” said fair association President Robert Congdon. “It has grown every year. We have been amazed at how people have come from surrounding states and even Canada.”
Organizers say they expect to have more than 100 vintage and newer-model snowmobiles on display, with judging conducted from 10 to 11 a.m.; a parade at noon and awards at 2 p.m. Snowmobiles will be able to travel the racetrack and fairgrounds throughout the day. For information on entering, email acenterlinefarm@aol.com or call 802-345-9257.
Winterfest proper also kicks off Feb. 17 with a story walk in Pine Hill Park. Organizer Arwen Turner said it would remain up until Feb. 25.
“We have a new permanent story walk in Giorgetti,” she said. “Each of the stations have a different page in the Pinecone Adventure Park. ... The book title is a surprise, but it has to do with owls.”
On Feb. 18, Giorgetti Arena opens for free ice skating from 5 to 7 p.m.
Center Street will once again become a sledding hill Feb. 21. That’s also the date of the “human foosball” game at Center Street Marketplace, in which teams of six can sign up for $50 to compete. Proceeds go to support Come Alive Outside.
Children and adults are invited to wear pajamas to the Paramount Theatre for a free screening of “Lightyear” at 10 a.m. Feb. 22, followed by the Great Bigfoot Chase at Rutland Free Library at 1 p.m. Turner said the chase is a scavenger hunt around downtown in which different clues lead people to Bigfoot’s location.
“All the participants will get to meet Bigfoot at the end,” she said.
Bigfoot has become a mascot for events sponsored by Come Alive Outside and Partners in Prevention. Turner said he’ll be joined by the Winterfest Yeti.
“Everything is better with Bigfoot,” she said.
The Rutland Recreation Community Center hosts a cornhole tournament at 6 p.m. Feb. 23. Bigfoot makes another appearance, this time at Giorgetti Arena for Skate with Bigfoot at 6:30 p.m. on Friday.
The Loved Ones and Little Ones Dance at One Rutland Church on Williams Street closes Winterfest out Feb. 25. Tickets are $15 per couple. That evening also sees the Real Rutland Feud at 7 p.m. at the Paramount. Tickets for that are $30.
