Like the other witnesses called so far, Lisa White said she did not see very much of the fatal fight between Trevor Vandenburgh and Brandon McRae, but she gave an account Friday of McRae's actions in the aftermath.
McRae is on trial for second-degree murder for allegedly stabbing Vandenburgh to death in January in a dispute over a $100 drug deal. The deal took place outside the Water Street house where White lives, and the fight took place down the street.
White testified that she had known McRae, who had initially been a friend of her late ex-husband, for 17 years. She said he often helped her out around the house and that her children thought of him as an uncle.
On the night of the dispute, she said her daughter told her of a commotion outside and that she went out to see three figures — she said she could not make out who they were in the darkness — fighting. They separated, and McRae came back toward the house while the other two — Vandenburgh and Raven Blanchard — departed.
She also said she saw a huge wrench lying in the road.
"It looked like one of my dad's tools — he was a mechanic," White said. "It was really big — it looked like the length of my arm."
The nature of a blunt object wielded during the encounter has been one of the chief subjects of inquiry during the trial. Affidavits from the investigation said McRae described being attacked with what he thought was a crowbar while Blanchard testified that Vandenburgh was carrying some sort of collapsible metal baton and defense attorney Christopher Montgomery has indicated McRae's self-defense claim will reference Vandenburgh acquiring a wrench earlier in the day as part of plan to rob McRae.
White testifies she did not touch the wrench and did not know what became of it.
After the fight, White said, she looked at McRae's head and told him he should probably go to the hospital due to a baseball-sized bump. She said he left but returned a short time later with White's dog, a tan-and-white boxer named Gracie, who had gotten loose and been grabbed on State Street by a Rutland County Sheriff's deputy who had responded to the stabbing call.
McRae left again, White said, but later they spoke on the phone and she told him about hearing reports over the police scanner that made her believe Vandenburgh had died. She said McRae told her he had not meant to seriously hurt Vandenburgh.
"He seemed scared," she said. "He made a statement — 'Play stupid games, win stupid prizes' — but he always made that statement. It was a standard response for him when people make stupid choices."
"And the stupid prize was dying?" Rutland County State's Attorney Ian Sullivan asked.
Montgomery objected, and Sullivan withdrew the question.
The trial is scheduled to resume Tuesday.