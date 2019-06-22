A local woman facing more than 35 years in jail is asking a judge to release her and allow her to stay with relatives in Middlebury until the charges — based on an accusation that she assaulted someone at a Woodstock Avenue motel in May — are resolved.
Michaila Cherie Lussier, 32, of Rutland, pleaded not guilty in Rutland criminal court on May 24, to one felony count of first-degree aggravated domestic assault, one felony count of first-degree aggravated domestic assault with a weapon and one felony count of second-degree aggravated domestic assault in violation of a court order.
Lussier was also charged with a misdemeanor count of violating court-ordered conditions of release from state custody.
During Lussier's arraignment, Judge Samuel Hoar ordered her held without bail.
On Friday, Lussier and her attorney, Mark Furlan, were in court asking that Lussier be released and allowed to live with one of her two sisters who live in Middlebury. Both sisters testified on Friday that Lussier would be welcome to stay with them and both said they would contact police if she violated her conditions of release.
The charges against Lussier are based on an affidavit written by Officer Jared Dumas of the Rutland City Police Department.
Dumas said he responded to a reported fight at the Rodeway Inn on May 24.
At the motel, Dumas said he saw a man laying on his stomach in the parking lot. The man was not moving and was unresponsive.
Another man told police that he was holding the door shut for one of the rooms so that Lussier, who was inside the room, could not leave. Dumas said Lussier was asked to leave the room by police who then put her in handcuffs.
Dumas said he asked Lussier what happened and she allegedly told him she previously knew the man in the parking lot.
“... (S)he advised she and (the man) were in a relationship and had just broken up and were going to the room to try to be cordial with each other and have break-up sex. They began to argue about something and (the man) was leaving with all of the food they had,” the affidavit said.
Lussier told police that she and the man fought after he pushed her down. She said punched the man to get free from him and then went inside to wait for police. She told Dumas a friend of hers at the scene would confirm she was telling the truth.
Dumas said a crew from Rutland Regional Ambulance came to the Rodeway to take the man to the hospital. Dumas said the man was “combative and uncooperative” and didn't want Lussier charged.
According to the affidavit, the man's blood alcohol content was tested at 0.282 %. The legal limit for driving in Vermont is 0.08 %.
Dumas said the man who was holding Lussier in the room when police first arrived and Lussier's friend told them Lussier had kicked the man in the head several times.
Security footage at the hotel also showed Lussier kicking the man in the head, the affidavit said.
The man holding Lussier in the room said he had taken that step because Lussier had approached the man holding a knife and he feared she would use it on the man. Dumas said police recovered the knife. The affidavit said Dumas later learned Lussier was under a court order not to have weapons at the time of the alleged incident.
On Friday, Rutland County Deputy State's Attorney Daron Raleigh said Lussier has two pending cases, one in which she's charged with simple assault and one in which she's charged with domestic assault against the same man from the alleged May assault.
Furlan proposed a curfew at either one of Lussier's sister's homes. He said he had originally planned to propose Lussier stay with her mother but found out the man Lussier allegedly assaulted at the motel lives very close to Lussier's mother.
Zonay said on Friday he was taking Lussier's request under advisement and would issue a written decision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.