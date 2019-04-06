A North Clarendon woman could be sentenced to 20 years in prison after being charged Monday with two felonies based on an accusation that she forged checks on her father’s account after being removed as his guardian because, he said, she “took advantage of me financially.”
Katherine Bedor, 33, of North Clarendon, pleaded not guilty Monday in Rutland criminal court to two felony charges of forgery.
She was released without bail but ordered not to have contact with her father.
In an affidavit, Detective Emilio Rosario, of the Rutland City Police Department, said he was contacted by Adult Protective Services Investigator Denise Anderson on Jan. 8. Anderson said she had recently completed an investigation involving Michael Bedor, 68, which resulted in Katherine Bedor, Michael’s daughter, being terminated as his guardian.
Rosario said he spoke to Michael Bedor after he had been contacted by the Vermont State Employees Credit Union to determine whether he had signed two checks, one for $800 and another for $1,000.
“I said ‘no.’ I have not seen Katie since before Christmas. I don’t have a checkbook in my possession,” Michael Bedor wrote in a statement provided to police.
A manager at the credit union gave police a statement that said a teller had called her attention on Jan. 7 to a check that had allegedly been written from Michael Bedor to his daughter for $1,000. The manager said she was aware the probate court had removed Katherine Bedor as his guardian.
She said the check presented for payment had “birthday/Christmas” written in the memo line.
The manager said she contacted Michael Bedor indirectly and was told not to cash the check, but she made a copy of the check. A staff member at the bank then told the manager about the $800 check, which had been cashed at the same location on Jan. 2.
Rosario interviewed Katherine Bedor on Feb. 22 at Rutland City police headquarters.
According to the affidavit, Bedor admitted to using her father’s debit card to buy items for herself because her wedding was coming up this summer.
“K. Bedor said that she thought it was OK because in her world, it was her dad helping out with her wedding and just being a dad. K. Bedor said that she did not know that what she was doing was illegal until she went to court and they explained to her that it was. K. Bedor said that it was explained to her that when you are a guardian, you cannot use the person’s money for yourself, and she did not know that when she was doing it,” the affidavit said.
Bedor told Rosario she couldn’t work at a nursing home or on private duty because of what happened with her father so she couldn’t find work.
When Rosario asked Bedor about the checks she brought to the credit union, she told him that she had a bad memory but agreed that she must have done what Rosario suggested because police had video from the credit union.
“K. Bedor told me that she hasn’t been able to work and has no money. K. Bedor said that it’s been hard for her and she was out of work and that she has been going to the food shelf to feed herself,” Rosario wrote in the affidavit.
The forgery charges against Bedor are punishable by up to 10 years in prison. If convicted of both, she could be sentenced to up to 20 years in prison.
patrick.mcardle
@rutlandherald.com
