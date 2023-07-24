PAWLET — A School Street woman is being held for lack of bail following her arraignment on several charges stemming from interactions with her landlords, and the owner of a nearby store.

On Friday, Ruth Byrne, 33, pleaded not guilty in Rutland Superior Court Criminal Division to two counts of violating an abuse prevention order, and one count each of simple assault and attempting to escape the custody of a police officer.

