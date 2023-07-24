PAWLET — A School Street woman is being held for lack of bail following her arraignment on several charges stemming from interactions with her landlords, and the owner of a nearby store.
On Friday, Ruth Byrne, 33, pleaded not guilty in Rutland Superior Court Criminal Division to two counts of violating an abuse prevention order, and one count each of simple assault and attempting to escape the custody of a police officer.
Judge Cortland Corsones imposed $2,000 bail on Byrne through cash or surety bond. Department of Corrections records indicate she is being held at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility.
Should she be released, she’ll be under several conditions, including she come to court when she’s told to, give her attorney and the court her address and phone number and inform both if either changes, not possess or use firearms or any dangerous or deadly weapons, not have any contact with Gilbert Mach, to stay at least 300 feet from Mach, his home, and where he works, and to not “drink alcoholic beverages to the extent they interfere with your employment or the welfare of your family, yourself or any other person.”
Byrne was arraigned again on Monday, where she pleaded not guilty to a felony count of burglary, and misdemeanor counts of unlawful trespass and criminal threatening. She was placed under similar bail and release conditions.
According to an affidavit by Trooper Kolby Baldwin, of the Vermont State Police, on Thursday shortly after 6 p.m. state police in Westminster received a report from Mach accusing Byrne of coming onto his property, harassing him, and making physical contact with him.
Baldwin noted that on July 19 a final order against stalking was issued against Byrne for Mach. He also noted that on the same day Byrne was served with the stalking order, she was issued a notice against trespass by the Maplefields store in Manchester along with two citations for an outstanding arrest warrant on alleged trespass violations.
According to Baldwin, on May 23 Byrne was served with a no trespassing order for Mach’s Market.
Shortly after Mach contacted state police on Friday, police received a complaint from Byrne accusing Mach of assaulting her and that her leg was hurt.
Baldwin wrote that he and two other troopers went to Mach’s Market, where Gilbert told them he’d been assaulted by Byrne. He didn’t need medical attention, but said he’d encountered Byrne three times that day. The first was when Byrne walked past his store and made a threatening gesture toward him, which he took to mean that she wanted him dead. Police said this didn’t violate the no-trespassing order but it did go against the stalking order.
For the second incident, Gilbert claimed he was outside his store sitting at one of its picnic tables. He was on the phone. When he looked up, Byrne was standing near him. He got up, told her to leave, went to leave himself and claimed Byrne hit him in the back of his knee with either her foot or her knee. He told police this led him to stumble and caused him a low amount of pain.
Troopers spoke to three people who said they witnessed the incident, all of them Mach’s Market employees, who corroborated Gilbert’s story.
While police were talking to these people, Byrne came over and accused Gilbert of assaulting her. Police told her to go home and wait for them there. Police said this counted as another violation of the stalking order and the no-trespassing order.
Gilbert said the third time he had contact with Byrne, prior to police arrival, was when Byrne walked onto the steps of the market.
According to Baldwin, while he and the other troopers were talking with the people at the store, a 911 dispatcher got a call from Byrne, where she demanded to speak with the trooper in charge. When told by the dispatcher that the dispatcher wasn’t in charge and that one of the troopers would contact her, she cussed out the dispatcher and disconnected the call.
Police then went toward Byrne’s home, which is about a tenth of a mile down the road from the market, but were stopped by three people in separate vehicles who wanted to complain about Byrne’s behavior.
State police said they didn’t find Byrne at her home. She wasn’t found until shortly before midnight by Pawlet constables, who arrested her and took her to the state police barracks in Rutland for processing. There, police claim she managed to reach out of her cell and grab a box of rubber gloves and some papers, which she refused to give back. Ultimately, she allowed herself to be placed in restraints but while being moved she intentionally stumbled, put herself against the cell door, and grabbed the key to the padlock for the door.
The affidavit does not state how this situation was resolved, but it forms the basis for the attempted escape charge.
According to another police affidavit, also on Friday, police spoke to the owners of the duplex Byrne rents. The incident occurred on Thursday. They said they evicted her due to issues they had been having with her. Byrne had not left, though, and so that morning they went to speak with her about leaving. During this conversation, the landlords claim she broke into the adjoining apartment, which was unoccupied, and threatened to burn the building down.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com