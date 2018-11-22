A Pawlet woman is facing three felony charges after police said she ran over a woman with a truck last week, leaving the woman paralyzed from her mid-torso to her feet.
Deanna J. Mach, 39, of Pawlet, pleaded not guilty Tuesday in Rutland criminal court to one felony count each of first-degree aggravated domestic assault, grossly negligent driving that resulted in a serious injury and leaving the scene of a crash that resulted in serious injury.
In an affidavit, Trooper Patrick Slaney said police were contacted around 9 p.m. Nov. 16 by a woman who said she had seen a truck strike a woman and drag her on Route 30 in Pawlet.
About 20 minutes later, emergency responders found the woman, alert and conscious but severely injured, the affidavit said.
The 38-year-old woman was taken to Rutland Regional Medical Center.
Slaney said the truck, a Ford F-350 that police believe struck the woman, was found and traced to Mach.
Quoted in Slaney’s affidavit, Trooper Jonathan Hall wrote that he spoke with Fawn Sheldon, 38, at the scene of the incident. Sheldon said she and Timothy Sheldon, 41, arrived “shortly after the (woman) was pulled out from under the truck.”
Fawn Sheldon told Hall she spoke to the woman hit by the truck and Mach. She said the woman told Mach, “Get the (expletive) away from me” and “You ran me over.” She said she saw Mach walking away, saying she was going to get help.
Police said they couldn’t reach Mach Nov. 16 at her home or by phone.
Slaney said the woman hit by the truck declined to speak with police on Nov. 16.
On Nov. 17, the woman spoke with Slaney. She said there had been violence between her and Mach in the past.
According to the affidavit, the woman said alcohol seemed to be a trigger for her and Mach. She said they decided to stay sober together but had been drinking together on the day of the incident.
Slaney said she told him she had been walking down the road when she was hit by the Ford. Slaney said the woman nodded when he asked if Mach was driving the truck.
The woman said she and Mach had beers in two bars on Nov. 16.
“(The woman) advised she has difficulty remembering what took place following going into the second bar and recall(ed) yelling and screaming while being dragged underneath the truck,” the affidavit said.
Slaney said he asked the woman to describe her injuries and she said she had multiple fractures in her neck and back and was paralyzed from her mid-torso to her feet. The woman told Slaney the paralysis was permanent.
Slaney said he spoke Nov. 17 with the woman who first reported the incident. She said she didn’t see the truck hit the woman but saw the truck dragging the woman.
She said she was also there when Fawn Sheldon stopped. Sheldon told the group of people stopped that she was a nurse and might be able to help but Mach allegedly refused her help.
Other witnesses provided similar versions of the story, according to the affidavit.
Slaney’s affidavit does not provide any information about an interview of Mach by police or any attempt to interview Mach after Nov. 16.
While Mach was released without bail on Tuesday, she was required to report to the Rutland County Sheriff’s Department twice a day. Judge Thomas Zonay said Mach could not possess, own or drink alcohol and can’t drive except for work, court or medical appointments.
Mach was ordered as well to meet with a substance abuse counselor for an assessment and to follow any resulting recommendations.
According to court records, Mach was arraigned in Rutland criminal court in January on two misdemeanor counts of domestic assault against the same woman. The state dismissed the charges in June.
Mach’s attorney, David Silver, could not be reached on Wednesday.
