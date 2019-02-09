A local woman is facing two misdemeanor charges after an alleged incident at the Travel Inn on Feb. 1.
Andrea M. Drake, 28, of Rutland, pleaded not guilty on Feb. 4 in Rutland criminal court to one misdemeanor count of simple assault and one misdemeanor count of simple assault by fluids on a protected professional.
In an affidavit, police said they went to the Travel Inn on Feb. 1 because of a reported fight. At the motel, police spoke with a man, who had a relationship with Drake, who told them she head-butted him.
Police said Drake was uncooperative and resisted their efforts to keep her in the area. At one point during the incident, she spit in the face of one of the police officers at the motel, the affidavit said.
She allegedly admitted to head-butting the man, the affidavit said.
Drake, who was released without bail, could be sentenced to up to 2½ years in jail if convicted of the charges against her.
