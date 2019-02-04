A Church Street woman is facing a felony charge after police accused her of stealing her cousin’s credit card, while at her aunt’s house for Thanksgiving dinner, and trying to use the card to buy a flat screen television at Walmart.
Jessica Perry, 35, of Rutland, pleaded not guilty on Monday in Rutland criminal court to a felony charge of identity theft and one misdemeanor count each of petty larceny, fraudulent use of a credit card and fraudulent possession of a credit card.
According to an affidavit written by Officer Richard Caragaggio, of the Rutland City Police Department, Terry O’Connor and her daughter, Katelyn O’Connor, came to the police station on Dec. 2 to make a complaint about Perry, who was primarily referred to in the affidavit as Jessica Atwood.
Terry and Katelyn O’Connor said Perry and Duane Atwood came to their Phillips Street home on Nov. 22 for Thanksgiving dinner.
The women said Perry and Atwood were at the home from about 5:30 to about 7 p.m.
Katelyn O’Connor said she checked her bank account on Nov. 23 and found it was overdrawn due to purchases she didn’t recognize made on Thanksgiving at Walmart that she didn’t recognize. She told police she hadn’t gone to Walmart on Thanksgiving.
Katelyn said she then found her wallet was missing from the end table where it had been and contacted her mother.
Terry O’Connor said she noticed Perry and Atwood “eyeing the items and whispering during their visit.”
Terry O’Connor told police that a minor related to Perry told her that Perry had tried to buy a television from Walmart but the card had been declined.
According to the affidavit, Terry O’Connor asked Perry by text message about the incident and Perry denied taking the wallet.
Caragaggio said Katelyn O’Connor told him she was ready to press charges and wanted her wallet back because it contained photos that had sentimental value.
On Dec. 17, Caragaggio received bank records from Katelyn O’Connor that allowed him to track the time of the alleged Walmart sale and the cashier.
With that information, Caragaggio spoke with Walmart staff who were able to provide him with video surveillance footage of the transaction. Caragaggio said he watched the footage and it showed a woman attempting to buy a television but he was not able to identify the woman as Perry.
However, Terry and Katelyn O’Connor came to the police station on Dec. 21.
They looked at still images taken from the video, including one in which the woman looked directly at the camera, and both identified Perry as the woman in the photograph.
Caragaggio said Katelyn O’Connor’s replacement credit card also matched the card that could be seen in the video “indicating that it was likely provided through the same bank,” the affidavit said.
The affidavit does not provide any indication that police questioned Perry about the incident. But Officer Jennifer Czachor had contact with Perry on Jan. 18 and cited her to appear in court.
Perry was released without bail on Monday but ordered not to have contact with the O’Connors.
If convicted of all the charges against her, Perry could be sentenced to up to five years and six months in jail.
