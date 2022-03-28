Vermont State Police said they charged a Brandon woman for DUI after she hit the police car that had pulled her over.
Police said Raven Blanchard, 26, was cited for DUI and driving without a license after the incident Saturday.
Police said they stopped Blanchard for an "observed violation" on Route 7 in Rutland Town at around 8:45 p.m. During the stop, police said her car rolled backward downhill into the front of a police cruiser. Police said Blanchard showed signs of impairment and was screened for DUI-drugs and they also learned her license had been criminally suspended.
Blanchard was cited to appear in Rutland criminal court on June 6.
