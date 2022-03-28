Vermont State Police said they charged a Brandon woman for DUI after she hit the police car that had pulled her over.

Police said Raven Blanchard, 26, was cited for DUI and driving without a license after the incident Saturday.

Police said they stopped Blanchard for an "observed violation" on Route 7 in Rutland Town at around 8:45 p.m. During the stop, police said her car rolled backward downhill into the front of a police cruiser. Police said Blanchard showed signs of impairment and was screened for DUI-drugs and they also learned her license had been criminally suspended.

Blanchard was cited to appear in Rutland criminal court on June 6.

gordon.dritschilo@rutlandherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

City Reporter

Gordon has been a reporter for the Rutland Herald for nearly 20 years. A Castleton State College graduate, he's covered beats from the West county to the city, cops and courts and everything in between.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.