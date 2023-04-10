Police say a woman who demanded to be incarcerated after losing her housing at a local hotel got her wish when she assaulted staff at the hospital.
Tess Latsha, 40, pleaded not guilty Monday in Rutland County criminal court to misdemeanor charges of simple assault on a protected professional, trespassing, obstructing traffic and unlawful mischief.
The charges carry a combined maximum of two years and 11 months in prison. She was freed on conditions including that she stay away from Rutland Regional Medical Center except for scheduled appointments or emergency medical care.
Police said they initially responded to a call from the hospital shortly before 1 a.m. on Saturday, finding Latsha, who had just been issued a notice against trespass, laying in the travel lane of the parking lot and blocking traffic. She had arrived at the hospital earlier in the evening via Regional Ambulance, according to affidavits, and had then left against medical advice. Police say Latsha told them she had lost her state housing at a local hotel, had no place else to go and would lie there all night if they did not take her to jail. Police said they attempted to get Latsha to go into the hospital for treatment and that when she refused, they took her to the police station and cited her for trespassing and blocking traffic. As she was released at around 1:30 a.m., Latsha allegedly told police she would return to the hospital if they did not take her to jail and that she could “play this game all night.”
Return she did, according to affidavits. Latsha entered the lobby of the emergency department, according to court records, and when a member of the security staff told her to either check-in or leave, Latsha grabbed the guard by the head, causing the other woman’s ear to bleed, and the Latsha allegedly tried to bite her. Police said the staffer’s glasses were broken in the altercation. Police said when they arrived, Latsha, who had been restrained by staff on her stomach, said “I told you I (expletive) wanna go to jail, why didn’t you (expletive) listen ... I gotta (expletive) assault someone to get someone to (expletive) listen to me.” In court on Monday, Judge Kerry McDonald-Cady declined to continue the $200 bail imposed over the weekend, saying there was nothing in Latsha’s record indicating she was a flight risk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.