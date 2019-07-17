An Essex woman has been charged in connection with the West Haven crash that sent her and a family of five to area hospitals.
Vermont State Police announced Jenna Latterreur, 20, had been cited for grossly negligent operation and reckless driving. She is scheduled to appear in Rutland criminal court Nov. 4.
Police said Latterreur was driving a 2013 BMW 328 on Route 22A shortly before 10 a.m. Sunday when she went over the center line and into the oncoming traffic lane. Her car collided head-on with a 2012 Toyota Sienna occupied by a family from Manahawkin, New Jersey. Both vehicles were described as total losses.
Adam Silverman, spokesman for the Vermont State Police, said on Wednesday he could not discuss why Latterreur went into the oncoming lane or the specific nature of the negligence leading to the charge.
"The investigation into the cause is still continuing," he said. "We are able to note that drugs or alcohol is not a factor. ... She is not facing any charges or citations under the law prohibiting texting and driving."
Police said Latterreur suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital in New York. The driver of the Sienna, 38-year-old Greg Smith, was taken to Rutland Regional Medical Center for serious bodily injury. His three children, ages 11, 9 and 6, were all taken to the Rutland hospital with minor injuries. Holly Smith, 41, was taken to University of Vermont Medical Center with serious bodily injuries. Police described all of their conditions as "stable" as of Wednesday.
"It was just an awful situation and it's fortunate nobody was killed," Silverman said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.