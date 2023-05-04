Police say a woman left her 15-month-old alone for as long as two days.
Alyssa Hepburn, 32, pleaded not guilty Thursday in Rutland County criminal court to a misdemeanor charge of child cruelty. The charge carries a potential maximum of two years in prison. Hepburn was released on conditions, including that she not have drugs or alcohol, that she not serve as a guardian or custodian of any children and that she stay away from the child except as allowed by the Department for Children and Families.
The charges stem from an incident in late March, when Rutland City Police said they got an anonymous call saying the child had been left unattended in a Cleveland Avenue apartment for two days while the Hepburn went on a “crack binge.” Police said they arrived at the apartment to hear a child crying. They entered through an unlocked door, according to affidavits, and found the baby alone, standing in a playpen, with bodily waste caked on to portions of his body.
Police said the child stopped crying shortly after being picked up and, when fed, was “ravenous.” Affidavits describe severe diaper rash and ulcerations on his body.
Police said they were unable to find any usable clean clothes for the child in the apartment, but they did find drug paraphernalia in a bedroom. DCF had opened a case regarding the baby a month earlier, according to affidavits.
A contractor working at the site told police he had seen Hepburn outside the building that morning, and she had left with her boyfriend, looking distressed, according to affidavits. Police said they spoke with Hepburn at the apartment later in the day, and that she kept saying that “they” should have been there, referring to two men she said had been in the apartment when she left — Lawrence Bristol and a man she said she knew only as “Chuck.”
Police said they contacted Bristol, who said he had never been left in charge of the child and told police of another occasion when Hepburn had left the baby alone, claiming someone else was caring for him.
Hepburn met with a DCF representative three days later, according to affidavits, with her lawyer present. She denied having a substance-use problem and said the drug paraphernalia in the house was not hers, according to affidavits, but admitted to having done cocaine over the weekend and said she had been advised by her lawyer not to give any details regarding her plans for the child’s care.
