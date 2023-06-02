A 61-year-old Rutland woman is facing a potential life sentence for allegedly sexually assaulting a 4-year-old girl.
Cherilyn Sullivan pleaded not guilty Friday in Rutland County criminal court to felony charges of aggravated sexual assault and lewd and lascivious conduct with a child. The latter charge carries a two-year minimum and a maximum of 15 years in prison, while the former has a 10-year minimum and a maximum of life. Sullivan was released to the custody of her sister on conditions including that she observe a curfew and have no contact with children.
Rutland City Police said they were notified late last month that Sullivan had been abusing the girl, and a forensic interview was conducted by two investigators from the Child First Advocacy Center. The girl described Sullivan touching her inappropriately, according to affidavits, saying she had told Sullivan not to do it again and that Sullivan had threatened to spank her if she told anyone.
The girl told investigators such incidents had happened many times on different days. She said Sullivan never said anything during the incidents, according to affidavits, and that she would tell Sullivan to stop but that Sullivan would continue doing it.
The girl’s parents also told police they had recently had issues with Sullivan getting the girl extravagant gifts, spoiling her and not respecting the parents’ boundaries despite multiple confrontations.
These included talks about Sullivan bathing the child when she was already clean, according to affidavits.
Police said that Sullivan told them she had suspected something might have happened to the child, but denied the charges, saying she did not have a sex drive and had no interest in sex with children.
“Sullivan stated that 4-year-olds do sometimes make things up, and she must have heard this from someone else in the past,” police wrote in an affidavit.
