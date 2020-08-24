A Brandon woman is facing multiple felony charges for allegedly breaking into a neighbor’s home while trying to find more alcohol.
Jennifer Bruyneel, 54, pleaded not guilty Monday in Rutland criminal court to two felony charges each of breaking into an occupied dwelling and unlawful trespass in an occupied residence, as well as a misdemeanor charge of simple assault.
The charges carry a combined maximum of 57 years in prison. Bruyneel was freed on conditions including that she stay away from the alleged victim and not drink alcohol to a point where it might interfere with her employment or anyone’s welfare.
Vermont State Police said they were investigating a related incident in Orwell in mid-May when they learned of the incident in Sudbury, up Horton Road from Bruyneel’s Brandon home.
Jann Seale, 70, told police she had heard someone knocking on her door at 8 a.m. but did not answer. Later, Seale said, she heard sounds in her kitchen and found Bruyneel on her stairs, mumbling, holding a beer and “begging for alcohol,” according to affidavits. Seale told police she told Bruyneel to leave repeatedly, which she eventually did, but not before rifling through the cupboards and refrigerator.
Seale told police Bruyneel came back at around 10:45, repeatedly shoving her way past Seale. Seale told police she spotted two beers and tried to throw them out the window in an effort to get Bruyneel to leave. Instead, according to affidavits, an altercation resulted in which Bruyneel scratched Seale’s arm, leg and neck and tried to bite at Seale’s leg while crawling on the floor. A large portion of the beer spilled, Seale said, and Bruyneel drank the rest before leaving a few minutes later.
Seale told police this was not the first time Bruyneel had come into her home, and that she had told Bruyneel she was not welcome uninvited.
