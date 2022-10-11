A Rutland woman is in jail after allegedly mugging a man with whom she had agreed to go in on a drug deal.
Rebecca Derusha, 45, was ordered held without bail after pleading not guilty on Monday in Bennington County criminal court to a single felony charge of assault and robbery. The charge carries a maximum of 10 years in prison.
The arraignment was held in Bennington but Judge Kerry McDonald-Cady said a bail hearing would be scheduled in Rutland County criminal court.
Rutland City Police said they were approached Friday by 58-year-old Lyndon Lewis who said that a woman he knew as “Becky” had robbed him. Police said he identified Derusha from photos.
Lewis told police Derusha had agreed to look after him after he had surgery, and that they had spent the night following the surgery at the home of her friend, “Bob.” Lewis said he and Derusha also agreed to purchase and share a half-gram of cocaine, and went to a residence on State Street to make the buy.
Lewis said he was waiting outside the apartment, according to affidavits, when he turned around and Derusha hit him with an unknown object, knocking him unconscious.
“Lewis woke up to another female he did not know throwing water on him telling him he had to get out of there,” according to police.
Lewis told the police Derusha took $580 in cash along with morphine, Ambien, his phone and a THC vape device from his pockets.
Police said they found Derusha, and she denied buying and using crack cocaine on her own that day. She also denied knowing Lewis or anyone named “Bob.”
However, the friend, who the Herald is not identifying, told the police he knew Derusha, according to affidavits, and she had been at his place with a man he identified from photographs as Lewis.
He said he had given them some rides and then dropped them off because “he did not want to be involved in any issues,” according to police.
In court Monday, Acting Rutland County State’s Attorney Ian Sullivan supported his request to have Derusha held without bail by pointing out she had been charged 19 times with failure to appear for court hearings and describing the newest allegation as a “drug-seeking act of violence.”
Defense attorney Christopher Perkett argued that Derusha has no history of violence, called the evidence “muddled,” and said that while Derusha was described in court records as “transient,” she had an apartment in Rutland and a roommate who could help her get to court hearings.
