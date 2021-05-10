A Mount Holly woman is facing five years in jail after police said she pointed a gun at a man.
Torrie P. VanGuilder, 18, pleaded not guilty on May 3 in Rutland criminal court to a felony count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Van Guilder was ordered held without bail. She was released on conditions on Monday.
The charges against her were based on an affidavit written by Trooper Christopher Loyzelle of the Vermont State Police.
Loyzelle said he was dispatched to a citizen dispute in Mount Holly on May 2 around 6:30 p.m.
He said he learned while on the way to the scene that a woman involved had a firearm.
“The female called 911 advising she had a gun and if nothing was done, we would be responding to a dead body,” Loyzelle wrote in the affidavit.
A man involved in the incident, who police said had once been romantically involved with VanGuilder, called 911 and said she had allegedly pointed the gun at his head.
According to the affidavit, VanGuilder called 911 again and admitted she had pointed the gun at the man’s head. She said she was “going to kill him, but changed her mind.”
Loyzelle said he noted a Ludlow Police Officer was already at the scene when he arrived. He said the officer was walking a woman toward the home at the scene, but the woman was agitated and swearing.
Loyzelle said he began escorting VanGuilder, who was in handcuffs, to his police cruiser, but she freed one of her hands and kicked him before being taken to the ground.
The Ludlow police officer said she had spat on him twice.
Loyzelle said VanGuilder kicked him in the groin before he placed her in the cruiser. He said she spit inside the cruiser several times and claimed to have COVID-19.
The man who called 911 said VanGuilder had come to the home where the alleged incident occurred and threatened to shoot him and others. He said she also threatened to burn down the house.
No reason was given for the alleged threats.
Police said Dennis VanGuilder, who said he was Torrie’s father, told them he had given her a gun for self-protection.
The affidavit did not indicate police recovered the gun. Loyzelle said Dennis VanGuilder would not allow police to search his truck and Torrie told him the gun was “long gone.”
Loyzelle also said in the affidavit that Torrie VanGuilder threatened him and his family as he drove her to the Rutland barracks to he processed.
