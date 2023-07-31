Police said a Clarendon woman used her employer’s bank account to make vehicle and phone payments for three years.
Tracy Bowen, 50, pleaded not guilty Monday in Rutland criminal court to a single felony charge of grand larceny. The charge carries a maximum of 10 years in prison. Bowen was slated for arraignment on the charge in late March 2020, but her court date fell at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in Vermont and Rutland County State’s Attorney Ian Sullivan said arraignments then “didn’t end up happening.”
Vermont State Police said they were contacted in early 2019 by Elizabeth Eves, of Wallingford, who said money had been removed from her account without her permission in multiple transactions going back to January 2016. Police said the transactions were payments to Ford Motor Company and to AT&T, and that bank records showed each payment was to an account held by Bowen.
Eves told police Bowen had worked for her as a housecleaner. Police said when they first contacted Bowen, she confirmed that she drove a Ford Explorer and had an AT&T account, but said she was not aware of any money coming out of Eves’ account. Bowen told police if she had used Eves’ account, according to affidavits, it was not on purpose.
Police said Bowen met with them for an interview, during which she said she had not stolen anything in her life, and that she had paid some bills on Eves’ behalf. She said she paid her own bills through PayPal and claimed not to know what account they were paid out of because “she just presses a button and she doesn’t receive a statement,” according to affidavits.
Police said Bowen appeared distressed, at one point leaving the interview room to vomit, and said she would pay back any money she should not have used.
Financial records from Ford Motor Company, according to affidavits, showed payments on Bowen’s 2018 Ford Explorer totaling $6,057 were made from Eves’ account. Police said they were unable to determine what Bowen drove before getting the 2018 Explorer or, due to the way AT&T kept records, what account Bowen’s AT&T bill was paid from.
Bowen was originally cited to appear March 30, 2020, according to court records, right as pandemic-related closures began. Police said they re-interviewed Bowen earlier this month, and she continued to profess that she did not “understand how it happened,” and that Eves’ account information must have been in her phone when she used it to pay her bills.