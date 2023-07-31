Police said a Clarendon woman used her employer’s bank account to make vehicle and phone payments for three years.

Tracy Bowen, 50, pleaded not guilty Monday in Rutland criminal court to a single felony charge of grand larceny. The charge carries a maximum of 10 years in prison. Bowen was slated for arraignment on the charge in late March 2020, but her court date fell at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in Vermont and Rutland County State’s Attorney Ian Sullivan said arraignments then “didn’t end up happening.”

