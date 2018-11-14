SHARON — Police said bad weather and poor road conditions contributed to a two-car crash that killed a 25-year-old White River Junction woman Tuesday.
Police said Alisha Boice had to be extricated from a 2005 Toyota Matrix and taken to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center. Boice was later pronounced deceased at the hospital.
According to police, the Matrix was driven by Janice Boice, 56, of White River Junction.
In a press release, Vermont State Police Trooper Jeremy Lyon said Timothy Smajla, 36, of Stratford, Connecticut, was the other driver in the collision. Smajla was driving an 2009 International 7300 Box Truck.
The crash, which took place in Sharon on Route 14 near the intersection with Starhart Road, was reported around 7 a.m.
Lyon's statement did not provide details about the crash or the cause.
Troopers are investigating the crash.
