A woman facing charges for allegedly stabbing a local man at a State Street business in 2016 is now facing a third felony charge.
Kayla M. Fitzgerald, 29, described in court documents as homeless, was arraigned in Rutland criminal court in July 2016 with one felony count each of assault and robbery with an injury resulting, and aggravated assault.
On Wednesday, a felony charge of larceny from a person was added. Fitzgerald pleaded not guilty to all the charges.
The assault and robbery charge carries a mandatory minimum penalty of one year in jail and a maximum penalty of 20 years. The aggravated assault charge carries a maximum penalty of 15 years in jail and the larceny charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in jail.
In an affidavit, Officer Daniel Meytin, of the Rutland City Police Department, said the initial incident was reported on July 7, 2016.
Police were told that a man had been stabbed in a fight that involved two women.
Around that time, the occupants of a sport utility vehicle flagged down police to say they were driving a man, Paul A. Jordan, who was 33 at the time, to the hospital.
The people in the vehicle said they knew Jordan, but police did not indicate they were involved in the alleged incident.
Police said they noted Jordan had cuts on both his forearms and “the fat and muscle of Paul’s forearms was exposed.”
According to a Jordan, a woman, whom he didn’t know, approached him at the Stewart’s Shop on State Street and asked to use his cellphone. He said he loaned her the phone but when she handed it back, she reached into his pocket to take his money.
He said he struggled with her, and he somehow got cut, although he said he didn’t know exactly how it happened.
Police said they believed Kayla Fitzgerald and her wife, Erica Fitzgerald, were the women involved in the incident.
A Rutland County probation and parole officer said he spotted both women in the area and noticed Erica’s hand was wrapped.
When police spoke to Kayla Fitzgerald, she said they knew Jordan, whom she said they knew as “P,” because he used to date Kayla Fitzgerald and had sold heroin to Erica Fitzgerald. She said Jordan had followed them when they left Stewart’s.
According to Kayla Fitzgerald, Jordan tried to sell them drugs. She said the violence started because Jordan asked for $40, a debt she said was several years old.
Erica Fitzgerald told police she tried to separate Jordan and Kayla Fitzgerald. When she did, something cut her hand but she said she never saw a knife.
An ambulance took Kayla Fitzgerald to the hospital and Erica Fitzgerald was taken to the hospital by Meytin, the affidavit said. Meytin said police did not find the knife.
The affidavit did not make it clear how Kayla Fitzgerald was hurt, requiring her trip to the hospital.
Rutland County Deputy State’s Attorney Travis Weaver said Wednesday that he added the new felony charge because it was a “new way of looking at the same facts” in the case.
