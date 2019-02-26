A local woman is facing a criminal charge after police said she posted a photo last month of a man, with whom she had once had a relationship, in which his face and genitals could be seen.
Lacie Lynn Groesbeck, 18, of Rutland, was scheduled to be arraigned on Monday in Rutland criminal court on a misdemeanor charge of disclosure of sexually explicit images without consent.
Groesbeck did not appear on Monday, according to court records, although she contacted the court and said she was having a problem getting transportation to the courthouse. Her arraignment was rescheduled for March 18.
In an affidavit, Officer Jeffrey Warfle, of the Rutland City Police Department, said he spoke with a 21-year-old man at the police station on Jan. 26.
The man said Groesbeck had been texting him and his current girlfriend as well as posting about them on Facebook. While he said Groesbeck had been harassing him for several months, she was “merely talking bad about him and did not threaten to harm him,” the affidavit said.
However, the man said he contacted police after Groesbeck posted a nude photo of him on social media that could be clearly identified as him. Warfle said the man showed him the photo.
The man’s girlfriend spoke with Warfle and showed him text exchanges between her and Groesbeck, but Warfle said he didn’t believe those exchanges rose to the level of harassment.
Warfle said he spoke with Groesbeck by telephone and asked her if she knew why he was calling. The affidavit said she responded that the man and his girlfriend had been harassing her, and she responded by posting a nude photo of him.
Warfle said he told her that posting the photo was a crime, and he might have to contact her again if the man wanted to press charges. She said she had already taken down the photo.
“Groesbeck was very honest and forthcoming when I spoke with her, and she did not try to hide or minimize anything while speaking with her in reference to this incident,” Warfle wrote in the affidavit. Warfle said he told all three they had the option to apply to the court for an order of protection.
On Feb. 5, the man came to the police station and provided a sworn written statement.
He accused Groesbeck of trying to contact him and his girlfriend through multiple Facebook accounts.
The man said he hadn’t heard from Groesbeck for a few days, but then one of his girlfriend’s friends sent them the photo. He said he hadn’t given her permission to post the photo.
The caption identified their former relationship, accused him of being a drug user and said, “He’s still going around Rutland talking (expletive) about me.”
If Groesbeck is convicted of the charge, she could be sentenced to up to two years in jail.
The constitutionality of the law under which Groesbeck is being charged was challenged, but in August, the Vermont Supreme Court upheld the law.
