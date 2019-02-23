A local woman with a long criminal history will serve 4 to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to an armed robbery and attempted armed robbery of two Rutland convenience stores over a 2-day period in January 2017.
Mandy M. Conte, 34, of Rutland, pleaded guilty in Rutland criminal court in July to a felony charge of assault and robbery, a felony charge of attempted assault and robbery with a weapon and a misdemeanor charge of violating her conditions of release from custody.
On Friday, Judge Thomas Zonay sentenced Conte to serve two to 7.5 years on each of the felony charges. Those sentences are to be served back to back. She was sentenced to serve up to a day for the misdemeanor, but that will be served concurrently with the longer sentences.
Attorney Steven Howard, who represents Conte, asked if she could report to the jail on Monday so she could visit with her daughter over the weekend, but Zonay denied the request.
Under the plea agreement Conte entered in July, the state agreed not to ask for more than 10 to 15 years in prison, which was the length of the sentence requested by Rutland County Deputy State’s Attorney Ian Sullivan.
Howard asked for a 1- to 7-year sentence with all of the time suspended except for 1 year, which Howard asked to be split with 6 months in jail and 6 months on home confinement.
Howard said Conte’s crimes were because of her drug addiction, and said she had not used drugs since she was arrested in 2017.
However, the violation of her conditions of release charge was based on an incident from June. Police said they spoke with Conte after responding to a report of two women fighting.
Conte gave a breath sample at the time, which indicated her blood-alcohol level was 0.236 percent, almost three times the legal limit of 0.08 percent for driving in Vermont.
Conte was sentenced for robbing the Stewart’s Shop on State Street in Rutland on Jan. 29, 2017. Police said she threatened the clerk with a knife and demanded money.
She left the store with $160, but the clerk said she never actually saw a knife.
On Jan. 30, 2017, Conte went to the Mac’s Convenience Store and brandished a box cutter while demanding money. The clerk there refused to give her money and used pepper spray on Conte until she left.
Sullivan said on Friday the clerk at Mac’s had given a statement that said he quit his job there, after being there for more than 25 years, because of the trauma from that night.
During the sentencing hearing, Conte read from a letter she had written until she became too emotional and asked Howard to finish reading it.
“My lawyer asked me to write a letter and share why I think I shouldn’t go to jail, and honestly, I can’t do that because I committed these crimes. If, in fact, I get a jail sentence, I know I deserve that,” Howard read from Conte’s letter.
Conte told police at the time she believed she robbed Stewart’s to get money for drugs but said she didn’t remember the robberies. In her statement to the court, she repeated that she didn’t remember what happened.
Conte told the court she felt “angry, hurt, lost” because of trauma from her youth and said she “struggled to belong” and ran away from her feelings.
In December, Matthew Hayward, 39, of Rutland, was sentenced to 6 months of home confinement for his involvement in the robberies.
After a 2-day trial in Rutland criminal court in April, Hayward was convicted of being an accessory to the armed robbery and providing false information to police. Hayward admitted to driving Conte to the Mac’s Convenience Store.
Conte had similar charges in the past. In 2004, Conte was charged with burglary, unlawful mischief and petty larceny after she broke into the Tenney Brook Market on North Main Street by throwing a rock through the glass front door.
Conte, who was 20 at the time, told police she stole the money so she could buy crack cocaine.
She was convicted of those charges in 2006. Conte also has previous convictions for retail theft in 2016 and 2017.
