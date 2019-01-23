The driver in a 2015 Pawlet crash that killed a New York veterinarian pleaded guilty Wednesday to a charge of negligent driving as part of a plea agreement under which she would serve 6 months in home confinement.
Kathleen E. King, 25, of Wells, told police she fell asleep while driving and crossed into the wrong lane, where she hit a bicycle ridden by Robert Andrew Agne, 54, of Granville, New York.
Agne was pronounced dead at the scene.
The plea agreement in the case calls for a sentence of 7 to 12 months. All of the time but 6 months is suspended, and King will be on probation instead.
The 6 months is expected to be served on home confinement. Her sentencing is scheduled for April 23.
Rutland County State’s Attorney Rose Kennedy said Wednesday her office couldn’t comment on the case until the sentencing hearing is over and the case is closed.
Attorney Daniel Stevens, who represents King, said he hoped the case would be settled during the scheduled sentencing hearing.
“We look forward to resolving the case,” he said.
During the change of plea hearing, Judge Cortland Corsones said he expected Agne’s family to speak at the sentencing hearing.
According to an obituary printed on the website of the American Veterinary Medical Foundation, Agne specialized in equine podiatry and was practicing at the Rood & Riddle Equine Hospital in Saratoga Springs, New York, at the time of his death. He had also worked at Rood & Riddle’s location in Lexington, Kentucky.
According to the Rood & Riddle Facebook page, Agne had been a seasonal visitor to Saratoga Springs for about two years and moved to the area in the summer of 2015.
The crash that killed Agne happened around 3:40 p.m. on Sept. 7, 2015, in Pawlet, near the border of Vermont and New York.
King was treated for minor injuries at Rutland Regional Medical Center after the crash.
King was not immediately cited but she was arraigned within about a week of the crash.
patrick.mcardle
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.