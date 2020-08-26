Editor’s note: Due to a miscommunication with the court, the sentence for this case was misstated in Tuesday’s edition. The following article reflects the outcome of the court decision. We regret the error.
A Rutland woman will spend 15 years on probation for stabbing a 3-year-old.
Kristie Buzzeo, 37, pleaded no contest earlier this month to a single felony charge of first-degree aggravated domestic assault. She was sentenced Tuesday in Rutland criminal court to 5-15 years, all suspended, as part of plea deal that saw the state drop a felony charge of second-degree attempted murder and misdemeanor charges of child cruelty and domestic assault.
The charges stemmed from an incident in April of last year in which Buzzeo barricaded herself and the child in the bathroom of a Williams Street apartment, according to court records, telling people that they were trapped there with a man who was holding them at gunpoint. However, when police got into the bathroom, they only found Buzzeo, who had a knife, and the child, who had deep cuts to both wrists.
Court records indicate the child also had scratches all over his stomach and back and was covered in dried blood “from head to toe.” Further examination of the child showed evidence of beating and found opiates in his bloodstream, according to affidavits. A doctor told police the child would likely need occupational therapy to properly use one of his hands due to the severity of the stab wounds.
Police said Buzzeo asked them to shoot, and a mental health professional at the scene said she appeared to be hallucinating, but affidavits also described her saying she would kill the child to keep him away from his father.
Buzzeo was taken to the Brattleboro retreat, according to affidavits, where her attorney said she was stabilized with medication. She was arrested upon her release in August of last year, telling police she did not remember the incident.
