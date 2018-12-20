A local woman is being held on $5,000 bail after police said she led them on a high-speed chase in the city on Tuesday.
Nicole L. Vadnais, 38, pleaded not guilty on Wednesday in Rutland criminal court to a felony charge of negligent driving while trying to elude law-enforcement officers and one misdemeanor count each of retail theft, unlawful trespass and driving with a suspended license.
In an affidavit, Officer Jared Dumas, of the Rutland City Police Department, said he responded to a retail theft complaint Tuesday at Price Chopper in Rutland Shopping Plaza.
The suspect had allegedly left the area in a silver Chevrolet Cobalt.
A Price Chopper employee of told police Vadnais had left the store with more than $230 in items for which she had not paid.
Dumas said when he was speaking to the store employee, he heard on his police radio that another officer had spotted the Cobalt and was attempting to initiate a stop.
In a separate affidavit, Officer Elizha Patterson, also of Rutland City Police, said she saw the Cobalt on South Main Street. She said she followed it onto Strongs Avenue and turned on her blue emergency lights.
She said the driver, later allegedly identified as Vadnais, didn’t stop and drove 50 to 60 mph from Strongs Avenue back to South Main Street, in an area posted for 30 mph.
Patterson said Vadnais was using the passing lanes in the center of the road to pass southbound traffic.
Continuing south into Rutland Town on Route 7, Vadnais was driving about 100 to 120 in a 40-mph zone, according to Patterson.
In North Clarendon, the car began to “smoke and slow down” before stopping, Patterson said in the affidavit.
Patterson said the pursuit lasted about 3.5 miles and Vadnais had driven through stop signs and at least one red light without stopping.
Dumas said he arrived at the site where the car had stopped, took Vadnais into custody and brought her back to the Rutland police headquarters. On the way back, Vadnais said “she was just scared, so she ran.”
While being questioned, Vadnais said she didn’t intend to take the groceries without paying, the affidavit said. She told police she fled because she had a suspended license.
Dumas said she told him she stopped because the car broke down and wouldn’t go any farther.
During Vadnais’ arraignment, attorney Mary Kay Lanthier, who represented Vadnais, asked Judge Thomas Zonay not to impose bail.
Ian Sullivan, an assistant state’s attorney for Rutland County, pointed out that Vadnais had active warrants from Washington and Chittenden counties and had been the subject of a warrant in Windham County as well.
Vadnais had been cited by Rutland police and appeared in court Wednesday to be arraigned. Zonay said it was to her credit that she appeared and had not attempted to flee.
But he said he was also concerned that she has failed to appear in court on prior occasions.
Zonay said he believed the accusation from police that she had led them on a high-speed chase because she had a suspended license was an indication she was attempting to elude apprehension.
Lanthier said Vadnais’ transportation issues were partially responsible for her inability to resolve the outstanding warrants.
While Vadnais’ bail was set at $5,000, she was only required to post 10 percent in order to be released. By Wednesday evening, Vadnais had not posted bail, according to the Vermont Department of Corrections’ online inmate locator.
If convicted of all the charges for which she was arraigned on Wednesday, Vadnais could be sentenced to more than 7½ years in prison.
patrick.mcardle @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.