A Chittenden County woman is in jail in Rutland after allegedly hijacking the taxi that was bringing her home from the hospital, leading police on a chase to Wallingford, and then back north as far as Pittsford.

Shelia A. Cochones, 53, was ordered held without bail after pleading not guilty Monday in Rutland criminal court to felony charges of assault and robbery, auto theft and attempting to elude police, as well as misdemeanor charges of reckless driving, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest and driving without a license. On top of all that, the Rutland County State’s Attorney’s office has filed for a habitual offender enhancement.

gordon.dritschilo@rutlandherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

City Reporter

Gordon has been a reporter for the Rutland Herald for nearly 20 years. A Castleton State College graduate, he's covered beats from the West county to the city, cops and courts and everything in between.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.