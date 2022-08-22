A Chittenden County woman is in jail in Rutland after allegedly hijacking the taxi that was bringing her home from the hospital, leading police on a chase to Wallingford, and then back north as far as Pittsford.
Shelia A. Cochones, 53, was ordered held without bail after pleading not guilty Monday in Rutland criminal court to felony charges of assault and robbery, auto theft and attempting to elude police, as well as misdemeanor charges of reckless driving, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest and driving without a license. On top of all that, the Rutland County State’s Attorney’s office has filed for a habitual offender enhancement.
The assault and robbery charge carries a one-year minimum and the habitual offender enhancement could result in a sentence of life in prison.
Cochones was getting a ride home to Shelburne from University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington by Blazer Transportation Friday night, according to affidavits, when she demanded driver Miles Campbell, 22, take her to the Brattleboro Retreat instead. Campbell told police that when they got to Shelburne, Cochones bit his right middle finger and stole his phone.
Campbell told police Cochones got increasingly violent as they continued, grabbing at the wheel, gear shift and keys as she insisted they keep going. In Rutland, Campbell turned onto Allen Street toward Rutland Regional Medical Center, according to affidavits, which further incensed Cochones. Campbell told police, who were called shortly after midnight, that he tried to get Cochones out of the car but that she “slid into the driver’s seat and sped off.”
Police said a witness described Cochones weaving in and out of traffic as she turned into Route 7.
Police said they spotted Cochones turning into the Hannaford parking lot, where she drove in circles and almost struck a police cruiser before exiting the 99 Restaurant parking lot the wrong way and heading south at 70 mph to 75 mph. Police said they tried unsuccessfully to stop Cochones, breaking off and trying to follow from a safe distance when her driving became erratic.
Police said she was spotted after 1 a.m. heading north through the city on Route 7 at speeds ranging from 15 mph to 48 mph. Police deployed spike strips near the intersection with Clover Street, according to affidavits, but after driving over one, Cochones kept going with a deflated tire. Police said the vehicle, a 2018 Chevrolet Suburban, smoked and sparked as Cochose swerved in and out of both northbound lanes and repeatedly into the southbound lane, forcing oncoming vehicles off the road.
Cochones finally stopped in a driveway on Elm Street in Pittsford, according to affidavits, and ignored police orders to get out of the Suburban. Police said an officer had to get into the back and crawl to the front to get her out.
During the virtual court hearing Monday, prior to the beginning of her arraignment, Cochones complained of not receiving her pain medication, saying she was “in bad shape.” She repeatedly said “ow” as she waited for the hearing to begin, asked whether the judge could order that she be held in the hospital and yelled about someone being in her room stealing from her before a court clerk advised her that her comments were being broadcast.
With the hearing underway, Cochones claimed she was on her way to the hospital when police dragged her out of an ambulance and referred to Campbell as a “pervert” before defense attorney Sean Milligan urged her to keep quiet.
Arguing to have Cochones held without bail, Deputy State’s Attorney Daron Raleigh pointed to a criminal history that included more than 100 criminal charges with seven felony and 22 misdemeanor convictions, including six assaults, two escapes and obstruction of justice.
“Her criminal history spans nearly the entire state,” Raleigh said. “The state has no faith she would abide by conditions of release.”
Milligan said Cochones disputes the underlying allegations and argued that she should be released to observe a 24-hour curfew at her mother’s house in Georgia, Vermont, where she would have better access to medical care.
Judge David Fenster, however, ordered her held without bail pending a weight of evidence hearing. He also ordered a competency evaluation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.