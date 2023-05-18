Police say a woman cashing stolen checks led them on a high-speed chase in a stolen car full of stolen credit cards.
Tayva Murphy, 21, who court records indicate has ties to Wisconsin and Florida, pleaded not guilty Thursday in Rutland County criminal court to two charges of identity theft and one charge each of false personation, attempted false personation, forgery, negligent driving while eluding police and aggravated auto theft, all felonies.
The charges carry a combined maximum of 46 years in prison. Affidavits stated that Murphy could also face up to 17 possession of stolen goods charges in Addison County in connection with the incident, and has a warrant out for her arrest in Wisconsin on multiple charges. She was ordered held for lack of $100,000 bail.
Brandon Police said they responded late Wednesday morning to a call at the Heritage Family Credit Union on Franklin Street that a woman in a dark Jeep Grand Cherokee with a blacked-out cover over its license place was trying to cash stolen checks.
Chief David Kachajian wrote in an affidavit that he found the vehicle in the drive-through lane and when he pulled up behind it and activated his lights, the driver — later identified as Murphy — pulled onto Franklin Street and sped off to the north. Kachajian said Murphy passed vehicles and drove at oncoming traffic before reaching downtown Brandon, where she ran full-speed through the red light at Center and Union streets, almost causing a crash.
During the ensuing chase, Kachajian said he clocked Murphy reaching 108 mph and that he backed off slightly when she began fishtailing. He estimated her speed reached as high as 120 mph before he broke off pursuit out of safety concerns just shy of the Middlebury flats.
Police said Murphy went off the road and down the embankment at the entrance to the Addison County Solid Waste District transfer station, crashing through a wooden fence before coming to a rest in a swampy area by the sign. Rescue workers took Murphy, who was complaining of injuries and had not worn a seat belt, according to affidavits, to Porter Hospital.
Police said $3,048 in cash was found on Murphy’s person at the hospital and that she resisted given them her name, offering multiple names. Police said one of those names was Taylor Murphy, and the records system identified a similar name — Tayva Murphy — with the same birthdate supplied by Murphy. Murphy had a warrant out for her arrest in Waukesha County, Wisconsin, for “Bail Jumping, Misappropriate Identification and 3 counts of Obstruction of an Officer,” according to affidavits, and was positively identified from a photo provided by the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office.
While at the hospital, police said Murphy got a call from a Broward County, Florida, number and spoke to a woman she identified as her mother, whose name came up on her phone as “Lil’ Jit from Maine,” about whether she “still had the money.” Police said they seized Murphy’s phone as evidence.
Uncovering the license plate, police said they discovered the Jeep had been reported stolen from Westbrook, Maine, on Saturday. Inside were one stolen debit card, eight stolen credit cards and a stolen UVM Medical Center ID.
Subsequent investigation found that Murphy had visited several Heritage Family Credit Union locations the previous day, according to affidavits, cashing checks totaling $16,983 while posing as a woman from Dorset. When Murphy returned on Thursday trying to cash another check, police said, the credit union staff had learned she was an imposter and stalled her until police arrived.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.