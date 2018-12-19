A Rutland woman has been charged with two felonies and four other charges after police say she stole items from the Rutland Price Chopper late Tuesday night, then led them on a chase at speeds over 110 miles per hour that ended in North Clarendon when her car failed.
Rutland City police responded to a complaint that a woman had driven away in a silver Chevy Cobalt after taking items from the Rutland supermarket, according to a release from Cpl. Elias Anderson. Police found the car on Strongs Avenue, and tried to stop the vehicle, according to the release. But the Cobalt, driven by Nicole Vadnais, according to police, fled down Strongs Avenue to Route 7, heading south to North Clarendon at high speeds. The chase ended near the intersection of routes 7 and 7B, where, according to the release, "...the suspect’s vehicle experienced a mechanical malfunction and became inoperable." At that time police identifed Vadnais as the driver and arrested her.
Nicole Vadnais was charged with gross negligent operation and attempting to elude a police officer, both felonies, as well as excessive speed, driving with her license suspended, retail theft and unlawful tresspass, all misdemeanors. She will be arraigned in Rutland Criminal Court today.
