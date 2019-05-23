A Pittsford woman is back in custody after she was released on May 10 for substance abuse treatment, but never showed up and instead used drugs.
Jennifer Griffin, 44, is one of three people who has been accused of conspiring with “others known and unknown to the grand jury” to use a .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol in connection with a drug trafficking crime from 2017.
Griffin and the other two, Gregory R. Miller, 33, and Kenneth D. Stone Jr., 29, both of Rutland, all pleaded not guilty to the charge. The gun was later used in the shooting of a New York City police officer.
All three face up to 20 years in jail, if convicted.
All three were being held in federal custody, but earlier this month, Griffin asked to be released so she could enter Valley Vista for treatment of drug addiction.
The order was granted on May 10.
On May 13, a motion filed by Wendy Fuller, an Assistant U.S. Attorney, asked for the release to be revoked, based on a May 11 violation report filed by the Probation Office.
That report is not posted on the website where documents are filed for federal criminal cases.
An order of detention pending trial included a sentence explaining the decision.
“(Griffin) violated conditions of pretrial release by failing to report to residential drug treatment and by reverting to the use of controlled substances not prescribed to her,” said the order, signed by Judge John Conroy on May 17.
An arrest warrant was issued on May 14 and she was arrested on May 16 in Rutland.
Assistant Public Defender David McColgin said during a court hearing on May 10 that Griffin’s 19-year-old daughter would drive her mother directly from the South Burlington prison to Valley Vista in Vergennes, where a bed was expected to open on May 11.
During that hearing, Conroy said he needed to be convinced Griffin was ready to commit to treatment because of a history of drug-related crimes.
Griffin said, among other reasons, she wants to be a good mother for her son, who she said was expected to be released from the Rutland jail soon.
The federal charges against Griffin, Miller and Stone are based on the recovery of a gun allegedly stolen from a Rutland veteran who was a friend of Griffin.
Police said it wasn’t clear how the pistol reached New York City, but police believe the gun had been traded for drugs.
The Rutland man, a retired Marine who served in Vermont, was “living with known heroin addicts and drug dealers that have a history of stealing firearms and taking advantage of people and selling (the weapons) in exchange for heroin,” a NYPD officer told the New York Daily News.
Police said several items, including about 20 guns, were stolen from the veteran. Police believe people who visited the veteran were responsible for the thefts.
The gun at the center of the Griffin case was used to wound New York Police Detective Miguel Soto.
Police were trying to arrest a man in Brooklyn on July 6 but the man ran off and shot Soto as he was fleeing.
According to NYPD officials, Soto has won departmental awards including the Medal for Valor in 2013.
patrick.mcardle
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.