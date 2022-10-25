A Brandon woman says Walgreens gave her the wrong vaccine booster.
The pharmacy said such incidents are rare, and 39-year-old Ashley Sullivan, of Brandon, said that while she’s not suffering any ill effects, the mistake has her worried.
Sullivan said she had an appointment Thursday of last week for the “newest, most updated” booster for her COVID-19 vaccination. On Saturday, she said, she got a call from a woman at the pharmacy telling her she had been given “the old booster.”
“Her wording was, ‘You’re still protected, just not from the newest strain,’” Sullivan said. “I generally react well. I haven’t had any problems. This one, my arm was a little sore. I’m counting myself lucky it wasn’t something I would’ve reacted to.”
Sullivan said she is less worried about ill effects from this incident than she is about the potential for the mistake to have been worse. She said she lodged a complaint with Walgreens’ corporate offices, and said she was given the indication other people had been injected erroneously.
“I know it’s not just me,” she said.
Walgreens insisted it was just her — at least in Rutland — responding to media inquiries with emails saying such incidents are rare and there had not been any others at the Rutland store.
“In general, events like these are rare, and we take this matter very seriously,” Walgreens spokesman Fraser Engerman wrote in an email Tuesday. “In the event of any error, our first concern is always for a patient’s well-being. Our multi-step vaccination procedure includes several safety checks to minimize the chance of human error and we have reviewed this process with our pharmacy staff in order to prevent such occurrences.”
Engerman declined to discuss any specifics, such as how the mistake happened. He cited patient confidentiality, though no patient was discussed by name when he was contacted or in subsequent email correspondence.
Walgreens operates more than 9,000 stores around the country, according to the company’s website.
“The monovalent booster does not target the newer strains of the virus circulating but still offers some protection,” Vermont Department of Health spokeswoman Katie Warchut wrote in an email Tuesday. “The person would have to wait 8 weeks and then could receive a bivalent booster.”
Warchut said any reporting requirements for such incidents would be directed not at the Department of Health but at the Officer of Professional Regulation, part of the Vermont secretary of state’s office. Laura Hibbert, director of the Office of Professional Regulation, said there was no reporting requirement on the pharmacy for such incidents.
“We can accept complaints from someone like (Sullivan), and we have,” Hibbert said. “We have ongoing litigation with Walgreens now.”
In June, the secretary of state’s office filed a 40-page complaint with the Vermont Pharmacy Board seeing to “revoke, suspend, reprimand, condition or otherwise discipline the licenses” of 32 Walgreens stores around the Vermont, including the Rutland store.
Violations included closing without adequate notice to customers, failing to make timely transfers of prescriptions from an independent Rutland pharmacy the chain purchased in 2020, operating stores without an approved pharmacist-manager and failure to follow drug inventory control practices. One section of the complaint almost seemed to predict the incident with Sullivan.
“Unsafe conditions in Respondent Corporation’s pharmacies in Vermont have resulted in heightened risk of prescription errors, vaccine administration errors, and risk of patient harm,” it read. “In 2021, a recurring complaint from Walgreens pharmacy staff has been that the Respondent Corporation’s vaccine scheduler, an online program that allows Walgreens customers to schedule vaccination appointments, permitted such high volumes of appointments, at times as many as one appointment every 5 to 10 minutes, that the pharmacy was unable to safely operate with the number of pharmacy staff present.
Neither management nor staff at of the Vermont stores were able to reduce or eliminate vaccine appointments to keep them from exceeding what the staff could handle, according to the complaint.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.