A Rutland woman with a long criminal history will stay on probation for 11 years after being sentenced Thursday on multiple charges.
Shannon M. Rajda, 34, of Rutland, is already serving a jail sentence that began in May and will keep her in prison until June.
On Thursday, she was sentenced for grand larceny, two counts of negligent driving and one count of reckless endangerment.
The sentence will not increase her jail sentence but will keep her under supervision for six years longer than her current term of probation.
Rajda is also required to make restitution of about $10,000 she stole from her grandparents, who were both in court on Thursday. They were split over whether they wanted to continue to have contact with her.
Reading a lengthy statement, Rajda said she was trying to change her life.
“The name Shannon Rajda has not always been connected to an extensive criminal record, negative newspaper articles, social media articles or a jail sheet. Once upon a time, that name belonged to an honor student, varsity athlete, reliable, hard-working employee, a daughter, a sister, a relative, a good friend. She was on her way to radiology school and destined to do great things,” she said.
Rajda said she had medical issues and became addicted to painkillers.
She said the Vermont Department for Children and Families took away her three sons.
“Although I’m truly sorry for everything that brings us here today, my biggest regret is the fact that I stole from my grandparents. My grandparents are two of the best people I’ve ever met and I say this with 100 percent honesty. They are selfless, kind and caring. … I betrayed these two people when they did nothing but love me,” she said.
Both of Rajda’s grandparents said they were still struggling financially because of the loss of the money Rajda took.
Attorney Mary Kay Lanthier, who represented Rajda, said her client understood the crimes she had committed required a jail sentence.
Lanthier said she believed the question was the length of Rajda’s time in jail.
“When we think about deterrence, I think we often think about going to jail and that sends the message. I think a social conversation can go beyond that. There’s abstract losses that one experiences: Loss of self-esteem, loss of one’s self-respect, loss of dignity. There’s very concrete examples. Loss of family, loss of her grandmother, loss of her children,” she said.
Rutland County Deputy State’s Attorney Travis Weaver said Rajda’s driving charges were based on a crash in 2015 that involved going “clear off the road” and into a tree on Route 103 while there was a child in her car.
He pointed out she has a history of driving charges including driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs.
Weaver asked Judge Samuel Hoar to sentence Rajda to serve three to seven years.
Hoar said he thought the state’s request did not consider rehabilitation and the other consequences alluded to by Lanthier.
“In Ms. Rajda’s words, that punishment comes in the form of loss, loneliness and self-hatred and that’s something, Ms. Rajda, that I hope this sentence quite frankly will help you to look beyond,” he said.
