A woman who police said led them on a chase in a stolen taxi made a plea deal that could get her out of jail once charges against her in Chittenden County are resolved.

Sheila Cochones pleaded no contest Friday in Rutland County criminal court to charges of auto theft, eluding police and reckless endangerment in exchange for a sentence of nine to 42 months to serve. As part of the deal, the state agreed to drop several other charges, including assault and robbery, reckless driving and resisting arrest.

