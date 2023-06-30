A woman who police said led them on a chase in a stolen taxi made a plea deal that could get her out of jail once charges against her in Chittenden County are resolved.
Sheila Cochones pleaded no contest Friday in Rutland County criminal court to charges of auto theft, eluding police and reckless endangerment in exchange for a sentence of nine to 42 months to serve. As part of the deal, the state agreed to drop several other charges, including assault and robbery, reckless driving and resisting arrest.
"Thank you for your time and I'm sorry this happened," said Cochones, speaking by video from the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility.
Cochones had been in jail since the August incident, putting her over the minimum time to serve. She will be eligible for release once she resolves the cases in her home county, which Rutland County State's Attorney Ian Sullivan said include two felony assaults and a number of misdemeanors.
"She'll still have a significant period of supervision of furlough," Deputy State's Attorney Peter Bevere said.
Police said Cochones was getting a ride home to Shelburne from University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington by Blazer Transportation when she demanded the driver take her to the Brattleboro Retreat instead.
Affidavits described Campbell biting the driver's finger, stealing his phone, grabbing at the wheel and demanded they continue onward from Shelburne. The driver turned toward Rutland Regional Medical Center after getting to the city and tried to get Cochones out of the car, only for her to drive it off instead.
In the ensuing pursuit, which went from Rutland to Wallingford and then back north to Pittsford, police said Cochones almost hit a cruiser, went the wrong way on Route 7 and continued to drive with deflated tires after going over spike strips.
The plea deal was about to conclude when it looked like it might come apart, as Cochones took exception to the possibility that the state could file a motion seeking restitution.
"That'd be a deal-breaker for today," she said. "I got enough business right now. I got to get an Alco-Sensor in my car. I got to go to DUI classes. Are you willing to waive the restitution?"
Judge Cortland Corsones told Cochones any discussion of restitution would not affect her release.
"I don't care about that," she said. "It's going to affect my pocketbook. ... It's either time or money — I don't want both."
After a private conference with his client, public defender Sean Milligan said Cochones would not object to giving the state 45 days to file any restitution request.