A man listed on the Vermont Sex Offender Registry is facing criminal charges after being accused of stalking a Brandon woman and violating an abuse prevention order the Rutland County Family Court granted the woman against him.
John Vandetti, 54, of Castleton, pleaded not guilty earlier this month in Rutland criminal court to a misdemeanor count of stalking and, in a separate case, a misdemeanor count of violating an abuse prevention order.
Vandetti is listed on the Vermont registry for three charges from New York, attempted rape in the first degree and sexual abuse in the first degree, both from 1993, and forcible touching from 2005.
After his arraignment on Jan. 6, Vandetti was released without bail.
The charge of stalking is based on an affidavit written by Brandon Police Officer Rodney Pulsifer who said he had spoken to a local woman on Dec. 1. The woman said she had been in a relationship with Vandetti, but since she ended the relationship, he had stalked her by making multiple attempts to contact her and coming to the place where she works.
The woman gave Pulsifer a statement that said she had ended their relationship in October. She said she spoke with him after their romantic relationship ended “thinking he would eventually go away, but such was not the case, escalating to even more levels of harassment and stalking,” Pulsifer wrote in the affidavit.
Although the woman said she changed her landline number, she said she was still getting dozens of calls on her cellphone, as many as 50 in one day, that would show up on her caller identification as “restricted.” She told Pulsifer that Vandetti was the only person she had blocked and whose number would show as restricted.
The affidavit said the woman had complained that Vandetti’s messages would fill up her voice mail every day. She said she would delete them and he would fill up her voice mail again the next day.
Pulsifer said the woman let him take screenshots of the text messages Vandetti allegedly sent. The affidavit shows dozens of messages, most of which have no replies from the woman. Some show an image of a man pointing a firearm at himself.
Vandetti allegedly filed a complaint against her at work, the woman said. Pulsifer said the complaint did not have Vandetti’s name attached but did have an alias Vandetti allegedly uses which is listed on his registry page.
Pulsifer said Vandetti came to the Brandon police station on Dec. 23 to speak about the allegations made by the woman. He denied she ever told him she didn’t want contact. However, Pulsifer said he had made a record of a text the woman sent on Nov. 13 “telling him specifically she wanted no further contact with him.”
The affidavit said Vandetti denied calling the woman after his phone was blocked until Pulsifer asked what would happen if he checked Vandetti’s phone records. Vandetti then admitted to making some of the calls, according to Pulsifer.
While Vandetti initially denied making the complaint to the woman’s employer, he eventually admitted it had come from him, the affidavit said.
The affidavit in the violation of the abuse prevention order case was written by Lt. Jonathan Bixby of the Rutland County Sheriff’s Department.
Bixby said the same woman was involved in that alleged incident. She said she had come to the Rutland County courthouse in order to obtain a final abuse prevention order. She said she was parked in a lot across from the courthouse when Vandetti pulled in next to her, so close that she couldn’t open her car door.
The woman said Vandetti got out of his van and crossed the street. She called 911, got out of the passenger side of her car and took pictures of Vandetti’s van. She said he began to yell at her, asking why she was taking photos. She said she was frightened and got back into her car.
Officers from the Rutland City Police Department and the sheriff’s department intervened after the woman told them what allegedly happened.
If convicted in both cases, Vandetti could be sentenced to up to three years in jail.
patrick.mcardle
@rutlandherald.com
