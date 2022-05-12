A Killington woman says she broke her femur because the ski resort didn’t keep their bathroom floors dry enough.
Carol Heinbach and her husband, Thomas Heinbach, are suing Killington Ski Resort saying negligent design and maintenance was responsible for a fall in which she suffered a concussion and fractured femur, among other injuries. The lawsuit, filed earlier this year in Rutland civil court, seeks unspecified damages. Neither party’s lawyers immediately responded to inquiries Thursday.
According to the complaint, filed by Brownsville lawyer David Schoen, Heinbach was at the resort on New Year’s Eve in 2019 when she fell in the bathroom at the Snowshed Base Lodge, having slipped on the wet floor.
The fracture to Heinbach’s right femur required surgery, according to the complaint, and resulted in “disability, mental anguish, mental depression,” and medical expenses. The lawsuit claims Heinbach’s injuries are “permanent or continuing in their nature.”
The lawsuit seeks “compensatory damages together with interest and costs incurred.”
Killington’s response, filed by Andrew Maas of Ryan Smith & Carbine in Rutland, broadly denies Heinbach’s claims, asserts that they are “the result of one or more inherent risks,” and that Heinbach’s injuries were the “aggravation of pre-existing conditions.”
The complaint gave no indication of what might be a standard for ski lodge bathroom maintenance, though it suggest that mopping was too infrequent or that a surface designed to drain better might have been employed. While skiers at Killington sign a waiver covering injury due to “alleged negligence in the operation, maintenance or design of the ski area or any other inherent risks of these activities,” it was not immediately clear if that applied to the bathrooms.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.