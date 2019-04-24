A Clarendon woman who told police she fell asleep while driving in Pawlet in 2015, left her lane and hit and killed a New York veterinarian, was sentenced on Tuesday to serve six months on home confinement.
Kathleen E. King, 25, pleaded guilty in January in Rutland criminal court to a misdemeanor charge of negligent driving.
King was driving in Pawlet, near the border of Vermont and New York, around 3:40 p.m. Sept. 7, 2015. When she left her lane, King’s vehicle hit a bicycle ridden by Robert Andrew Agne, 54, of Granville, New York.
Agne was pronounced dead at the scene.
King was treated for minor injuries at Rutland Regional Medical Center after the crash.
On Tuesday, Naomi Ross, a victims’ rights advocate in the Rutland County State’s Attorney’s office, read letters from Agne’s wife and sister, sharing the impact of losing Agne, whose specialty was equine podiatry.
Carrie Agne, Robert’s wife, wrote of his skill with horses, which she said resulted in consulting jobs across the United States and in countries such Dubai and Japan.
But she also talked about what Agne was like as a person.
“In his quiet way, Bob managed to touch so many lives as to warrant a global impact with his passing. He was the embodiment of all things right and good and true. Never have I met a person who encompassed such tolerance, thoughtfulness, resolve, kindness, compassion, selflessness, honesty, integrity and gentleness as my husband. His deep love for horses and their welfare is unsurpassed. He always did what was right for the horse and the client,” she wrote.
His sister, Anne Agne, said Robert Agne was a creative person who made art, including watercolor paintings and treatments in his practice.
“He had developed techniques of saving horses’ hooves that would in the past have been untreatable, requiring the horse to be put down,” Anne Agne wrote.
Robert’s sister also wrote about her family’s loss.
“Robert was only 54 when he was killed. He was the healthiest member of the family into which he was born, with all the good safety and lifestyle practices so encouraged by our doctors. He should still have had a long, healthy, productive and creative life before him,” Anne Agne wrote.
When King changed her plea in January, she entered an agreement that contemplated the sentence she got on Tuesday. She was sentenced to 7 to 12 months but all the time was suspended except for 6 months on home confinement.
Rutland County Deputy State’s Attorney Ian Sullivan said King will spend two years on probation as well.
According to an obituary posted on the website of the American Veterinary Medical Foundation, Agne practiced at the Rood & Riddle Equine Hospital in Saratoga Springs, New York, at the time of his death.
Anne Agne said her brother worked for 12 years at the Rood & Riddle’s location in Lexington, Kentucky, “building up clientele in the Ohio Valley area and in New England for the practice.”
According to the Rood & Riddle Facebook page, Agne had only moved to the Saratoga Springs area in the summer of 2015 but had been a seasonal visitor to New York for about two years.
